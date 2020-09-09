What's new

Indian Army distances itself from retired Brigadier's statement on China

Indian Army distances itself from retired Brigadier's statement on China
The Indian Army is fully prepared to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh and if China created conditions for war, they will face a better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened Indian troops, said Brig (retd) Hemant Mahajan.
Sep 16, 2020, 21:23 PM IST


Jammu: The Indian Army is fully prepared to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh and if China created conditions for war, they will face a better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened Indian troops, said Brig (retd) Hemant Mahajan.

The assessment of the retired army officer titled 'Operational logistic readiness of the Indian Army' was contained in a statement circulated to the media by the Army's Northern Command PRO in Udhampur earlier in the day. In email messages to the media in the evening, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) said the statement 'doesn't represent the views of either Northern Command or Indian Army' and that it may be treated as 'cancelled'.

we are peaceful people , do not want to attack china .
 
After getting a taste of PLA aggression, Indian army is pusillanimous and shivering in their dhotis :lol:
 
