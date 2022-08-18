Indian Army deploys assault boats in Pangong Tso amid standoff with China in Ladakh

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 11,719
- 19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian Army is deploying its new vessel --- Landing Craft Assault(LCA)-- equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900-feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army had ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels. Watch the video for more.
Army deploys assault boats in Pangong Tso amid standoff with China in Ladakh
Indian Army is deploying its new vessel --- Landing Craft Assault(LCA)-- equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900-feet is considered strategically significant...
www.hindustantimes.com