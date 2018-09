Indian Army deploying gunship helicopters, battle tanks along Pakistan border: Russian media

1 Oct, 2018

MOSCOW – Indian Army is deploying extra troops, gunship helicopters, military cargo choppers, medium to heavy ammunition batteries and military ration depots along with its Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Kashmir valley, reported Russian media.According to information available in Russian language media, Pakistan and Indian troops are once again approaching “eye ball-to-eye ball” standup situation as heavy mobilization of Indian troops on Neelum-Jhelum valleys is reported. However, Indian Army is not sharing real situation with media and is avoiding commenting on the situation at Indo-Pak Line of Control in Kashmir Valley.India celebrated the second anniversary of surgical strikes it claimed it did against Pakistan this week. However, Indian media raised several questions without appropriate answers regarding the claim of Modi government for so-called surgical strikes on Pakistan on September 29, 2016. Pakistan called this claim of surgical strikes as “schizophrenic response of a deranged mindset of Indian military and civilian leadership”. Pakistan has warned that any adventurism or an attempt of surgical strikes could lead the region to a full-fledged war between the two nuclear countries.Meanwhile, Indian media is reporting that Indian Foreign Policy has been handed over to Indian Army first time in the history of Indian democracy and in the presence of strong parliament and Indian Chief of Army is controlling the foreign policy of India.