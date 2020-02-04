Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Indian Defence Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Indian Army Commiting Suicide Trend Rising
Thread starter
huckyang
Start date
A moment ago
H
huckyang
FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
194
-4
215
A moment ago
#1
Loading…
www.google.com
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
Worrying trend: Indian defence forces saw 1,110 suicides in nine years
Imran Khan
Feb 4, 2020
Replies
3
Views
450
Feb 4, 2020
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
IAF's Balakot Disaster Two Years On
Tipu7
Feb 27, 2021
3
4
5
6
7
8
Replies
116
Views
6K
Mar 25, 2021
Khan vilatey
K
India’s diminishing democracy
Windjammer
Nov 29, 2020
Replies
1
Views
232
Nov 29, 2020
INS_Vikramaditya
Featured
A CIA OPERATION TO TRAIN TIBETAN GUERRILLAS LOOMS OVER INDIA-CHINA HIMALAYAN CLASH
Metal 0-1
Jul 1, 2020
2
Replies
15
Views
3K
Jul 1, 2020
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
UN report: Children and armed conflict(Syria,Kashmir,Yemen,...)
LienNoir
Jun 17, 2020
Replies
0
Views
385
Jun 17, 2020
LienNoir
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
H
Indian Army Commiting Suicide Trend Rising
Latest: huckyang
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
StraitsTimes: Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers contract Covid-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised
Latest: Mista
5 minutes ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
W
China's Manned Space Program
Latest: Whizzack
8 minutes ago
China & Far East
M
The graveyard of empires calls to China
Latest: mingle
8 minutes ago
World Affairs
COAS on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan
Latest: ummarz
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
COAS on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan
Latest: ummarz
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
meet major general nigar khan
Latest: khanasifm
25 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Afghanistan Border Fencing 1700 KM complete
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:17 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:11 AM
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: MastanKhan
Today at 6:57 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
M
Interesting observations from senator Lindsay Graham
Latest: mingle
34 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
World Test Championship Final: India vs New Zealand
Latest: Pak-Canuck
34 minutes ago
Sports
M
PM Khan's UK visit cancelled over 'Road Map', Nawaz Sharif
Latest: mingle
59 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Dedicated to our Father | M.A Jinnah
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:59 AM
Pakistan History
Pakistani Siasat: Interesting Statements
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:52 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Turkish navy much stronger with new missile
Latest: Tipu7
Today at 7:41 AM
Naval Warfare
Hiding behind the 5th Island Chain
Latest: Ziggy1977
Today at 7:00 AM
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gomig-21
Today at 5:42 AM
Air Warfare
China deployed J-20 jets powered by WS-10C engines to keep Taiwan's F-16 jets at bay and keep peace in Taiwan strait
Latest: siegecrossbow
Yesterday at 6:19 PM
Military Forum
Visit China's new Type 075 amphibious assault ship,as big and as tall as an aircraft carrier
Latest: LKJ86
Yesterday at 1:52 PM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
H
Indian Army Commiting Suicide Trend Rising
Latest: huckyang
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
A dream that the world conspired against: Manufacturing a warplane in Egypt and the position of the JF-17 Block 3
Latest: The SC
11 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Bhakts Going Crazy Blocking Bangladeshi Appliances: Make-in-India Not Working
Latest: CaptainSoap42
12 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The Egyptian Ministry of Military Production signs a memorandum of understanding with an American company to produce the chassis of military vehicles
Latest: The SC
13 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Type 00X/003 (former Type 002) Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: GiantPanda
37 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Indian Defence Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom