Indian army chief says talks can resolve border row with China

El Sidd said: I think the Indian army wants to fight but Modi wants to surrender

The Indian Army wants to make an incursion into the LAC like they did in Doklam back in 2017. Wanting action does not mean wanting war. But Modi knows that all the strategically important heights are occupied by the PLA and therefore any incursion made into the Chinese side would not result in any tangible Indian gains and would only encourage the Chinese to further salami slice territory.