What's new

Indian Army Chief deputes Senior Officer to look into differences of opinion in South Western Command

J

JNUite

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 13, 2020
9
0
2
Country
India
Location
India
Why is this getting reported in the media?
Indian media publishes anything it gets its hands on unless explicitly written as classified or comes under official secret act. Our media always looking for scoops to make public without any sense of responsibility.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Indian army chief says talks can resolve border row with China Central & South Asia 21
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Situation Along LAC Serious and Delicate, Indian Army Chief General Naravane Indian Defence Forum 0
zeroboy Indian Army Chief Fake Claims About Chak Jhumra in 1965 War | Abandon Airstrip of PAF Military Photos & Multimedia 0
R Must Read: Ex Indian army chief VK Singh exposes Ajai Shukla & Pravin Sawhney. Say they are clueless Central & South Asia 23
Pakistani Fighter Indian Army chief cancels Pathankot visit after Ladakh clashes Indian Defence Forum 3
Zarvan Former Indian Army Chief Bikrim Singh talks about Pakistani PLA Military Photos & Multimedia 9
Old School Saber-rattling of Indian Army Chief General Manoj continues Strategic & Foreign Affairs 23
R Pak's strategy is death by 1000 cuts, ours is death by 1000+1 cuts: Indian Army Chief Central & South Asia 45
N.Siddiqui FO blasts Indian army chief for 'irresponsible, false' allegations against Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 91
I Tanks, fighter aircraft will soon be on their way out like Sony Walkman: Indian Army chief Indian Defence Forum 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top