Indian Army carries out airborne insertion exercise

View from sky: Special Forces of the Indian Army conduct airborne exercise | Photos The exercise involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, including Combat Free Fall and integrated battle drills by Airborne and Special Forces troops.

The Army has carried out a two-day airborne insertion and rapid response exercise in the country's peninsular region in sync with its overall approach to maintain operational readiness, officials said.The exercise that concluded on Tuesday involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, or air dropping of soldiers, "combat free fall" and integrated battle drills by airborne and special forces troops."The airborne and special forces of the Indian Army practiced their aerial insertion capability and rapid response anywhere on the mainland and in its island territories, in an airborne exercise in Peninsular India on March 14 and 15," said an official."The exercise involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, including combat free fall and integrated battle drills by airborne and special forces troops," the official added.The exercise came 10 days after the Army's airborne and special forces carried out aerial insertion and related drills in the Siliguri corridor along the northern border with China.In the video, soldiers are seen boarding an aircraft and preparing for a freefall. Seconds later they jump out and a string of the parachutes is seen on the backdrop of the sunset.Last year in November, the Army carried out its first-ever airborne insertion exercise at high altitude locations at the border with China in eastern Ladakh.The drill was being carried out high altitude areas in extremely worse climate conditions to ensure that the threats to the challenge posed by Chinese People's Liberation Army are being properly taken care of.The Shatrujeet Brigade conducted an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh to validate its rapid response capabilities, as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres.Airborne troops were inserted into a Drop Zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. Pre-acclimatized troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported through C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts from five different mounting bases to validate inter-theatre move, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping and capture of designated objs with speed and surprise.The drop was particularly challenging due to the low temperatures of upto minus 20 degrees and rarefied atmosphere in super high altitude terrain. This is the first such exercise carried out by Indian forces in the region.