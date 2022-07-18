What's new

Indian Army Captain & JCO Killed in Gernade Accident

www.ndtv.com

Army Captain, Junior Officer Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast In Jammu

An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
www.deccanherald.com

Two Army officers killed in accidental blast along LoC in J&K

Two Indian Army officers were killed while four others were injured in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region, officials said on Monday. PRO Defence said the blast occurred along the LoC in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district late on...
Indian Army has ordered to label the grenades immediately :sick:

1658130398437.png
 

