Indian Army Captain , JCO Killed 4 injured in IIOJK | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Two Indian army officers killed, four other army personnel injured in IIOJK blast

July 18, 2022
18457299731658132800.jpg

(File Photo)
In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian army captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer were killed and four other army personnel injured in a grenade blast in Poonch district.
The accidental grenade blast occurred when the army personnel were on duty along the Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch on Sunday night.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548947504011567104






Indians saying accidental blast .


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548946774018396160
 
