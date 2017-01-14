What's new

Indian Army Brigadier Commits Suicide !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,681
165
125,138
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Brigadier-rank army officer jumps to death before train at Pune railway station
The deceased, a male officer, was currently serving at the city-based Armed Forces Medical College and had gone to platform number 3 and jumped before the Udyan Express around 12:15 pm.


Published: 18th April 2021 11:06 PM | Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:06 PM | A+A A-
Dead body, Death

For representational purposes
By PTI
PUNE: A 58-year-old Brigadier-rank Army officer allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at the Pune railway station on Sunday, railway police said. They said that the deceased, a male officer, was currently serving at the city-based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).
"The victim came to the railway station with his driver. Leaving the driver outside, he went to platform number 3 and jumped before the Udyan Express around 12:15 pm and died," SP (Pune Railways), Sadanand Waise-Patil, said adding that no suicide note was recovered from the deceased.
"As per the CCTV footage, the Army officer was seen lingering on platform 3 and even tried to jump before the Chennai Express, but could not succeed," he said.
A spokesperson of the Army's Southern Command issued a brief statement, which said that the information about the death of an Army person at the Pune railway station was reported by the railway police to the defence authorities. "The body of the deceased has been identified to be that of a serving officer of the AFMC. Further details are being ascertained," the statement said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Khanate
Was Asked To Shine Shoes, Indian Army Soldier Complains In Video. Indian Army Chief Reacts.
Replies
14
Views
1K
faithfulguy
faithfulguy
S
The Battle of Chamb-1971
Replies
5
Views
4K
Army research
Army research
Champion_Usmani
No respite in US bellicosity against Pakistan
Replies
13
Views
764
T-Rex
T-Rex
H
Evolution Of Pakistan’s Nuclear Doctrine – Analysis
Replies
12
Views
2K
volatile
volatile
P
Ishrat Jehan was LeT operative: David Headley deposes in Mumbai court on third day
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
jetray
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom