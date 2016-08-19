What's new

Indian Army beat a retreat back across Chinese Claim Line after PLA opened fire

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

@waz Please take care of this CCP troll, lots of fake news being posted on here. You ban me at the request of Chinese posters, yet don't do anything about Chinese posters making fake news thread?
LOL at the Jew totally humiliated by the Indians retreating back across the Chinese Claim Line :lol:

You really thought Indians were the shupa powa :rofl:
 
Feng Leng

Feng Leng

Can some Indian member please tell me what happened to your shupa powa? Why did you beat a retreat back across the Chinese Claim Line after PLA opened fire?
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2014
5,346
-10
4,014
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Can some Indian member please tell me what happened to your shupa powa? Why did you beat a retreat back across the Chinese Claim Line after PLA opened fire?
This world doesnt matter anymore they have been trying to get whole red planet.
 
