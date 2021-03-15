Indian arms imports fell 33% over last five years, drop hits Russia the hardest

Even the most optimistic Indians aren't expecting us to be self-sufficient for a decade but it's a start. Turkey has been kicked outta F-35 project due to S-400, pak being denied of additional F-16s or AH-1Zs' and we're already being pressurized regarding the same. Sooner or later, we might end up being victims of CAATSA. Our shipbuilding industry has been indigenized with IN's surface fleet completely built in-house over the past two decades though some sub-systems were imported which is a norm for every country. Same goes for our missile and rotary winged aircrafts. Private firms are acting as contract manufacturers to PSUs like HAL while ADA is contracting to private firms for prototypes. We've also seen private firms develop artillery systems like ATAGS by Kalyani & Tata, UHL by Kalyani, armored vehicles etc.



We might have options to import weapons platforms from multiple countries but the moment a particular system is imported, it's indigenous alternate would be delayed indefinitely or scrapped. More than the chinese, I admire the Turkish defence industry given their economy/defence budget and where they are in terms of self-sufficiency...particularly their UAV platforms



It's time we scrap future MMRCA deal which is worth $10-15bn and pump that money into MWF, TEDBF and AMCA.