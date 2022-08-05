Indian Armed Forces Suicide & Fratricide Watch !!!

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 39,683
- 176
- Country
-
- Location
-
BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Jammu & Kashmir
The deceased was posted to the F company of the 108th battalion PTI, Srinagar,
AUG 05 2022, 18:10 ISTUPDATED: AUG 05 2022, 18:10 IST
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/nation...ts-himself-dead-in-jammu-kashmir-1133419.html
As such incidents are a regular occurrence within Indian armed forces, would be better if MODS make a sticky thread for such news.
@The Eagle @waz @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch
