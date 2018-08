Drones range in size from very small and those that can carry multiple kilograms of payload.

maximum of 400 ft altitude operations.

Certification of safe and controlled operation of drone hardware and software,

Air space management through automated operations linked into overall airspace management framework,

Beyond visual-line-of-sight operations,

Contribution to establishing global standards,

Suggestions for modifications of existing CARs and/or new CARs.

Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) shall be required for RPA operators except for nano RPAS operating below 50 ft., micro RPAS operating below 200 ft., and those owned by NTRO, ARC and Central Intelligence Agencies.

As of now, RPAS to operate within visual line of sight (VLoS), during day time only, and upto maximum 400 ft. altitude.