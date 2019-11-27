What's new

Indian Armed Forces No Match to the Chinese ,Who Recently Occupied 1,000sq.Km of Indian Territory in Ladakh Claims Indian Media

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,693
20
11,134
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
As the day of reckoning is fast approaching many realistic Indians admit their armed forces are far weaker than the Chinese in all aspects. In an all-out war, India has no chance against the Chinese and if Pakistan enters the foray, realistically Bharat Mata is doomed.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300470908226732042


A senior government official told The Hindu that from Depsang Plains to Chushul there had been a systematic mobilisation by the Chinese troops along the undefined LAC.

The official revealed that in Depsang Plains, from patrolling point 10-13, the scale of Chinese control of India’s perception of the LAC stood at about 900 sq.km.

About 20 sq. km in Galwan Valley and 12 sq. km in Hot Springs area is said to be under Chinese occupation, the official said. In Pangong Tso, the area under Chinese control is 65 sq. km, whereas in Chushul it is 20 sq. km, the official said.

The standoff at the China border continues even after several rounds of diplomatic and military level talks. A partial disengagement commenced after Special Representatives (SRs) Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, tasked to hammer out a solution to the boundary dispute, spoke on July 5.

However, as per the agreement, Indian troops also moved back from their existing positions leading to creation of buffer zones at all the disputed sites.

Chinese forces are occupying a considerable area from Finger 4 to 8 near Pangong Tso (lake). The distance between Finger 4-8, the mountainous spurs abutting the lake, is about eight km. The stretch was patrolled both by India and China till May and India considers it to form part of its perception of the LAC.
www.thehindu.com

China controls 1,000 sq. km of area in Ladakh, say intelligence inputs

The official revealed that in Depsang Plains, from patrolling point 10-13, the scale of Chinese control of India’s perception of the LAC stood at about 900 sq.km.
www.thehindu.com www.thehindu.com
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
413
2
333
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Wow this is a better analysis but total air fleet numbers China has is 5000+ compared to India’s 2 thousand

China is a communist country and their conscription rates are 1.6 billion as all Chinese can be asked to join the military i time of war. This is why in Covid-19 the government build hospitals in days

kv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Indian defence forces want to arm 100 Heron drones with missiles for offensive operations Indian Defence Forum 8
Zarvan More firepower for Indian Army! To buy small arms for Special Forces from US-based company Indian Defence Forum 15
RadioactiveFriends Open letter to the Chief of the Defence Services from the Families of Indian Armed Forces Personnel Indian Defence Forum 13
Ababeel Is Pakistan Really Ready to face Indian Mighty Armed Forces??? Central & South Asia 38
P 6 Vehicles Used By The Indian Armed Forces That Keep Them Combat-Ready Indian Defence Forum 22
Foxbat Alok Kalyani k4 Armored vehicle for Indian Armed Forces Indian Defence Forum 7
S How Indian armed forces can defeat Pakistan in less than a week To do that, you should first define Indian Defence Forum 15
Hindustani78 172nd Indian Armed Forces - Defence Pensioners Adalat in Union of India - Uttar Pradesh State Indian Defence Forum 0
Hindustani78 Indian Armed Forces, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Celebrates 71st Raising Day - 24th November 2019 Indian Defence Forum 0
Hindustani78 Indian Armed Forces - Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference Indian Defence Forum 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top