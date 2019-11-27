Indian Armed Forces No Match to the Chinese ,Who Recently Occupied 1,000sq.Km of Indian Territory in Ladakh Claims Indian Media

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
As the day of reckoning is fast approaching many realistic Indians admit their armed forces are far weaker than the Chinese in all aspects. In an all-out war, India has no chance against the Chinese and if Pakistan enters the foray, realistically Bharat Mata is doomed.
A senior government official told The Hindu that from Depsang Plains to Chushul there had been a systematic mobilisation by the Chinese troops along the undefined LAC.
The official revealed that in Depsang Plains, from patrolling point 10-13, the scale of Chinese control of India’s perception of the LAC stood at about 900 sq.km.
About 20 sq. km in Galwan Valley and 12 sq. km in Hot Springs area is said to be under Chinese occupation, the official said. In Pangong Tso, the area under Chinese control is 65 sq. km, whereas in Chushul it is 20 sq. km, the official said.
The standoff at the China border continues even after several rounds of diplomatic and military level talks. A partial disengagement commenced after Special Representatives (SRs) Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, tasked to hammer out a solution to the boundary dispute, spoke on July 5.
However, as per the agreement, Indian troops also moved back from their existing positions leading to creation of buffer zones at all the disputed sites.
Chinese forces are occupying a considerable area from Finger 4 to 8 near Pangong Tso (lake). The distance between Finger 4-8, the mountainous spurs abutting the lake, is about eight km. The stretch was patrolled both by India and China till May and India considers it to form part of its perception of the LAC.
China controls 1,000 sq. km of area in Ladakh, say intelligence inputs
The official revealed that in Depsang Plains, from patrolling point 10-13, the scale of Chinese control of India’s perception of the LAC stood at about 900 sq.km.
