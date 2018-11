IIT-Ropar, Army sign MoU on projects

He said the IIT-Ropar was already working on developing a prototype that would give soldiers a real-time information in various situations. It was a modern combat helmet fitted with identification and communication devices, having thermal imaging and night vision capability that would provide the Army with the state-of-the-art technological support system. The name of the product is Raksh 1.0 (a helmet) that provides a soldier with real-time information of the surroundings, especially at the war front. Friendly and enemy troops will be identifiable through geotagging. Within six months, the prototype would be ready for launch, said the director.