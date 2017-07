I am going to tell you about a bitter sad reality of Indian armed forces and minorities serving India.

As you people know that Sikh and Muslims also serving in Indian armed forces but they are not getting fare share of respect and recognition in comparison to Hindu servicemen.



Sikhs are allowed to eat meat (not Amrat Dhari "Baptized") but they are not allowed to eat religiously slaughtered (Halal, Kaushar) meat, we call it Kutha meat.

Muslim are allowed to eat only Hallal meat.



But in Indian armed forces Sikhs and Muslims forced to eat meat which is not Hallal and if a person object it they consider it not very Bharti or not desh Bakht.



All muslims who are serving eating Harram meat to prove their desh bakhti but on the other hand vegetarian Hindus given full respect and have a separate kichen to prepare food for them.



Ex-Major Dhara

Click to expand...