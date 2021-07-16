What's new

Indian ANI asks Imran Khan a question in Tashkent (July 2021)

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
5,044
-58
1,695
Country
India
Location
India
Even without watching the video I can tell IK's reply. "Kashmir insurgency is a freedom struggle not terrorism and it's indigenous," said IK.

- PRTP GWD
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,554
-1
4,832
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bagheera said:
Even without watching the video I can tell IK's reply. "Kashmir insurgency is a freedom struggle not terrorism and it's indigenous," said IK.

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
nope, I think that he said the RSS terror gang is a hurdle to peace and friendship between the two countries

indian: can talks and terror go together?
Pakistan PM: no, RSS terror gang is a hurdle to peace and friendship
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
34,856
399
72,447
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IK be like “Not you idiots again”

the ANI guy be less of a reporter and more the papparazis repeating the same crap for ratings.
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
5,044
-58
1,695
Country
India
Location
India
SQ8 said:
IK be like “Not you idiots again”

the ANI guy be less of a reporter and more the papparazis repeating the same crap for ratings.
Click to expand...
It was in retaliation to decades of Pakistani propaganda.

All said and done Kashmir is with India. So who is the idiot?

- PRTP GWD
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,554
-1
4,832
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
IK be like “Not you idiots again”

the ANI guy be less of a reporter and more the papparazis repeating the same crap for ratings.
Click to expand...
wasn't the same ANI at the head of them propaganda chronicle thingies exposed by some EU persons?
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
6,895
1
10,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
When will India get a normal PM? I thought you were on the path of progress. Nice people buy boy are your leaders jignostic. Pakistan is like steel, you will just break your hand if you keep trying its not worth the bother.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom