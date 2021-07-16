Indian ANI asks Imran Khan a question in Tashkent (July 2021)

Crimson Blue
A representative of ANI asks Imran Khan a question in Tashkent.
Only an utter dumb moron would think otherwise.Even without watching the video I can tell IK's reply. "Kashmir insurgency is a freedom struggle not terrorism and it's indigenous," said IK.
nope, I think that he said the RSS terror gang is a hurdle to peace and friendship between the two countriesEven without watching the video I can tell IK's reply. "Kashmir insurgency is a freedom struggle not terrorism and it's indigenous," said IK.
It was in retaliation to decades of Pakistani propaganda.IK be like “Not you idiots again”
the ANI guy be less of a reporter and more the papparazis repeating the same crap for ratings.
wasn't the same ANI at the head of them propaganda chronicle thingies exposed by some EU persons?IK be like “Not you idiots again”
the ANI guy be less of a reporter and more the papparazis repeating the same crap for ratings.