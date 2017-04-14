What's new

INDIAN AND SAUDI ARABIA ARMIES TO UNDERTAKE JOINT BILATERAL EXERCISES.

IN A FIRST, INDIAN AND SAUDI ARABIA ARMIES TO UNDERTAKE JOINT BILATERAL EXERCISES
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2021 BY INDIAN DEFENCE NEWS

1613155099029.jpeg



The Indian forces contingent will be travelling to Saudi Arabia for the exercises which will be taking place in the next financial year

In a significant development, Indian and Saudi armies will undertake joint bilateral exercises. This will be the first such exercises of both the armies together. The Indian forces contingent will be travelling to Saudi Arabia for the exercises which will be taking place in the next financial year.

In December 2020, in another significant development, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had visited Saudi Arabia. It was the first time any Indian Army chief had visited the West Asian country in what is a clear sign of growing ties between New Delhi and Riyadh.

The Army Chief during his trip to Saudi Arabia, he had visited the Headquarters of Royal Saudi Land Force, the Joint Force Command Headquarters and King Abdul Aziz Military Academy. Saudi Arabia identifies India as one of the Kingdom’s Strategic Partner Countries under its 'Vision 2030’.

Last few years have seen an increased engagement between the two countries. The year 2019 saw the visit of Indian PM Modi to the country during which the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement was signed. Earlier that year in February, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had visited New Delhi. During the visit, Riyadh announced investments targeting a value of USD 100 billion in India.

Rubbish. Only Muslims soldiers are allowed in Saudia Arabia.

There is nothing that will save saudis and other arabs from their ultimate doom as prescribed in the quran. These alliances with the sworn enemies of Islamic are just the first steps towards their eventual demise.
 
