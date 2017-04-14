IN A FIRST, INDIAN AND SAUDI ARABIA ARMIES TO UNDERTAKE JOINT BILATERAL EXERCISES

In a significant development, Indian and Saudi armies will undertake joint bilateral exercises. This will be the first such exercises of both the armies together. The Indian forces contingent will be travelling to Saudi Arabia for the exercises which will be taking place in the next financial year.In December 2020, in another significant development, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had visited Saudi Arabia. It was the first time any Indian Army chief had visited the West Asian country in what is a clear sign of growing ties between New Delhi and Riyadh.The Army Chief during his trip to Saudi Arabia, he had visited the Headquarters of Royal Saudi Land Force, the Joint Force Command Headquarters and King Abdul Aziz Military Academy. Saudi Arabia identifies India as one of the Kingdom's Strategic Partner Countries under its 'Vision 2030'.Last few years have seen an increased engagement between the two countries. The year 2019 saw the visit of Indian PM Modi to the country during which the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement was signed.