Indian and Iranian Foreign ministers meet in Tehran. Second visit to Iran by an Indian minister in a week

Tejas Spokesman
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 29, 2018
- 1,201
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
3 days back Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh visited Iran
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Indian foreign minister talks to Pompeo and Iranian FM on recent tensions
|Middle East & Africa
|8
|Iranian-Indian-Russian Push: Alternative to Suez & BRI?
|Central & South Asia
|4
|Iranian FM's remarks on Delhi violence "unwarranted": Indian gov't lodges a strong protest
|Central & South Asia
|20
|R
|Finance, Iranian plus Indian guy tryin to discuss here
|Members Introduction
|1
|Indian Navy provides medical assistance to Iranian fishing vessel
|Indian Defence Forum
|37
|P
|Jashn-e-Sadeh - Long separated, Indian and Iranian Zartoshtis celebrate together - in Poona, India.
|Central & South Asia
|60
|Indian imports of Iranian oil rises by 44% in August
|Central & South Asia
|15
|Breaking: Indian NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, meets Iranian NSA
|Central & South Asia
|6
|Iranians, Pakistanis and Indians are cousins (Infographic maps)
|Central & South Asia
|42
|Iran to handover Chabahar port to Indian firm for operation in a month: Iranian Minister
|Indian Defence Forum
|9