Indian Americans , a shameless bunch

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
Country
India
Location
India
Trump today called Indian cities filth on a discussion being watched by millions across the world. Although it is true, the manner in which he said that was not polite.
Inspite of these insults , Indian Americans shamelessly act like slaves of the whites...they wont even utter a single word against such humiliation lest they maybe denied greencard...
The obsession of indian Americans with green card is so much that they dont even make any criticism of the US or Trump even on whatsapp private groups...they are so desperate about green card that they fear immigration officers look into their whatsapp chats to check their history before issuing greencards.
It seems so ridiculous and unbelievable, doesnt it?..As an indian I can vouch for everything I said...am glad trump did what he did today...I want these people who lack self respect to be humiliated even more..even if whites spit on their faces,they just wipe it off and go begging for green card.
 
Last edited:
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Vikki said:
P.S:I know Indian American is the term used for native Americans
nope, you've got it arse about face. Indian Americans are Americans with pajeet ancestry from supapower 2012.

native Americans used to be called American Indians
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Vikki said:
Trump today called Indian cities filth on a discussion being watched by millions across the world. Although it is true, the manner in which he said that was not polite.
Inspite of these insults , Indian Americans shamelessly act like slaves of the whites...they wont even utter a single word against such humiliation lest they maybe denied greencard...
The obsession of indian Americans with green card is so much that they dont even make any criticism of the US or Trump even on whatsapp private groups...they are so desperate about green card that they fear immigration officers look into their whatsapp chats to check their history before issuing greencards.
It seems so ridiculous and unbelievable, doesnt it?..As an indian I can vouch for everything I said...am glad trump did what he did today...I want these people who lack self respect to be humiliated even more..even if whites spit on their faces,they just wipe it off and go begging for green card.

P.S:I know Indian American is the term used for native Americans and Asian Indians is used for Indians in US..but using the term Asian Indians may create confusion for some people here....therefore i used the term Indian Americans.
Why vent your anger and frustration on H1Bs beneficiaries? Your own within are not feeling shame.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319505239322492929
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
Country
India
Location
India
B

Bouncer

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2014
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
Inspite of these insults , Indian Americans shamelessly act like slaves of the whites...they wont even utter a single word against such humiliation lest they maybe denied greencard...
Forget Indians in the US, you have millions of jokers INSIDE your country that worship The Donald. Do something about them first.

And yes, The Donald speaks the truth. Indian cities, and most South Asian cities for that matter, are shitholes. You guys need to get out of this delusional mindset and fix your shit first.
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Vikki said:
What trump said is true..but the manner in which he said was insulting was bad....
He should have been polite in putting across his point..i dont have any complaints on trump...Indians in the US deserve this for their slavish mentality
you should have heard him properly, he said the same about China (the cleanest country in the world) too.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
Country
India
Location
India
Vikki said:
Trump today called Indian cities filth on a discussion being watched by millions across the world. Although it is true, the manner in which he said that was not polite.
Inspite of these insults , Indian Americans shamelessly act like slaves of the whites...they wont even utter a single word against such humiliation lest they maybe denied greencard...
The obsession of indian Americans with green card is so much that they dont even make any criticism of the US or Trump even on whatsapp private groups...they are so desperate about green card that they fear immigration officers look into their whatsapp chats to check their history before issuing greencards.
It seems so ridiculous and unbelievable, doesnt it?..As an indian I can vouch for everything I said...am glad trump did what he did today...I want these people who lack self respect to be humiliated even more..even if whites spit on their faces,they just wipe it off and go begging for green card.
It was just an election gimmick. Not so serious. Trump mentioned China and Russia too before he uttered "India".
America is consider India as future compitator just like China and Russia. US and India romance is limited untill China is defeated in Asia Pacific.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
Trump today called Indian cities filth on a discussion being watched by millions across the world. Although it is true, the manner in which he said that was not polite.
Inspite of these insults , Indian Americans shamelessly act like slaves of the whites...they wont even utter a single word against such humiliation lest they maybe denied greencard...
The obsession of indian Americans with green card is so much that they dont even make any criticism of the US or Trump even on whatsapp private groups...they are so desperate about green card that they fear immigration officers look into their whatsapp chats to check their history before issuing greencards.
It seems so ridiculous and unbelievable, doesnt it?..As an indian I can vouch for everything I said...am glad trump did what he did today...I want these people who lack self respect to be humiliated even more..even if whites spit on their faces,they just wipe it off and go begging for green card.
One would think indians had learned their lesson when they bent over backwards for British masters and joined their siphai regiments to colonize their own country -- but nah they're are still simping for Western imperialism and cheering for war against Muslim thinking their turn won't come again.
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Vikki said:
See how many chinese cities feature in this list...to be honest i was surprised too.
www.cbsnews.com

The most polluted cities in the world, ranked

Air pollution can cause serious health problems for people who are exposed to it, even for just a few minutes
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
are we talking about filth on the ground or the smog and invisible oft-times imaginary air pollution? if it's the former india, bongdesh and urban sindh are, if it is the latter then it can be said that it is China
 
Last edited:
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
Country
India
Location
India
Vikki said:
Trump today called Indian cities filth on a discussion being watched by millions across the world. Although it is true, the manner in which he said that was not polite.
Inspite of these insults , Indian Americans shamelessly act like slaves of the whites...they wont even utter a single word against such humiliation lest they maybe denied greencard...
The obsession of indian Americans with green card is so much that they dont even make any criticism of the US or Trump even on whatsapp private groups...they are so desperate about green card that they fear immigration officers look into their whatsapp chats to check their history before issuing greencards.
It seems so ridiculous and unbelievable, doesnt it?..As an indian I can vouch for everything I said...am glad trump did what he did today...I want these people who lack self respect to be humiliated even more..even if whites spit on their faces,they just wipe it off and go begging for green card.
They don't because its the truth. Have you ever been UP or Bihar? Even South India is not as clean. India needs to teach our people about hygiene and cleanliness. At least this should make our politicians to lower their head in shame and work towards better public infrastructure. It is shameful to have to hear it from other leaders. We all know that every leader thinks the same even if they don't say so for being diplomatic. I like Trump, he calls it as he sees it.
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
Country
India
Location
India
Protest_again said:
They don't because its the truth. Have you ever been UP or Bihar? Even South India is not as clean. India needs to teach our people about hygiene and cleanliness. At least this should make our politicians to lower their head in shame and work towards better public infrastructure. It is shameful to have to hear it from other leaders. We all know that every leader thinks the same even if they don't say so for being diplomatic. I like Trump, he calls it as he sees it.
I am not blaming trump....i know its truth ..my point is these indian americans are so selfish and shameless that they will be ready to sacrifice their self respect just to stay in US in the hope that they would one day get a greencard.
 
