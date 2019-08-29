Indian Americans , a shameless bunch

Trump today called Indian cities filth on a discussion being watched by millions across the world. Although it is true, the manner in which he said that was not polite.

Inspite of these insults , Indian Americans shamelessly act like slaves of the whites...they wont even utter a single word against such humiliation lest they maybe denied greencard...

The obsession of indian Americans with green card is so much that they dont even make any criticism of the US or Trump even on whatsapp private groups...they are so desperate about green card that they fear immigration officers look into their whatsapp chats to check their history before issuing greencards.

It seems so ridiculous and unbelievable, doesnt it?..As an indian I can vouch for everything I said...am glad trump did what he did today...I want these people who lack self respect to be humiliated even more..even if whites spit on their faces,they just wipe it off and go begging for green card.



P.S:I know Indian American is the term used for native Americans and Asian Indians is used for Indians in US..but using the term Asian Indians may create confusion for some people here....therefore i used the term Indian Americans.