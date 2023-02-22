Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary

Ramaswamy, 37, whose parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio, made the announcement during a live interview on Fox News's prime time show of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator.He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.Earlier this month, two-term former governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Haley announced her presidential campaign. She announced that she will contest against her former boss and ex-US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination."We are in the middle of this national identity crisis, Tucker, where we have celebrated our differences for so long that we forgot all the ways we are really just the same as Americans bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago," Ramaswamy said.He calls "wokeism" a national threat "That's why I am proud to say tonight that I am running for United States president to revive those ideals in this country," he announced.