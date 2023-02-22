What's new

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid

1677038248_vivek.jpg

Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has launched his 2024 presidential bid with a promise to “put merit back” and end dependence on China, becoming the second community member to enter the Republican Party's presidential primary after Nikki Haley.
Ramaswamy, 37, whose parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio, made the announcement during a live interview on Fox News’s prime time show of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator.

He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.

Earlier this month, two-term former governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Haley announced her presidential campaign. She announced that she will contest against her former boss and ex-US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination.
“We are in the middle of this national identity crisis, Tucker, where we have celebrated our differences for so long that we forgot all the ways we are really just the same as Americans bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago," Ramaswamy said.
He calls “wokeism” a national threat "That's why I am proud to say tonight that I am running for United States president to revive those ideals in this country," he announced.

www.telegraphindia.com

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid

Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary
