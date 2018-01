Since majority of Indian energy imports and manufactured goods exports are through sea to and from the Gulf, the East Coast of India is of extreme economic significance. Therefore India’s Eastern seaboard , or in other words the North Arabian Sea (NAS) and beyond has figured out dominantly amongst Indian political, economic and military planners in recent decades. Pakistan being a major stakeholder in the NAS providing the most likely route for CARs energy highway and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through Gwadar, therefore securing of its interests in the sea has taken a centre stage in Indian politics. India has thus embarked upon an unprecedented and aggressive expansionist and modernization regime to transform its sea power in order to have an effective influence on the NAS in particular and IO in general.

