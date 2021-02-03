Indian Airforce to induct Rampage ALBM soon.

HostileInsurgent
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 6, 2020
- 982
- -40
- Country
-
- Location
-
WHY YOU OPEN THIS NEW THREAD ONLY FOR JUST THIS,V THIS NEWS CAN EASILY BE POSTED IN AERO INDIA THREAD???
Your @$$ you fake muslimSo what will the launch platforms be? MKI's or Rafale's?
Say this to those who open thread on a defence forum related to nothing.WHY YOU OPEN THIS NEW THREAD ONLY FOR JUST THIS,V THIS NEWS CAN EASILY BE POSTED IN AERO INDIA THREAD???
??? trolling???Say this to those who open thread on a defence forum related to nothing.