INDIAN AIRFORCE- Power Purpose Persistence

vishwambhar
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 22, 2020
- 1,790
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Nice decent video with melodious song.....
Wow.
India the superpower.
Should've included some falcon slayers in the video though. (Unless I missed them)
mega lolz at 0.28
What happened? I think you are pointing at helicopter being towed???
by a farm tractor ...
We’re not as rich as youIncreasingly looks like a two tier air force, 70% obsolete, 30% high end
We’re not as rich as you
We don’t have money, you guys are rich.Nothing to do with money, it's how you spend it, having a long term strategy and access to high tech equipment.
PAF, only a very small budget, has ensured that in around 2-3 years 80% of it's fighters will be 4/4.5th gen.
Nothing to do with money, it's how you spend it, having a long term strategy and access to high tech equipment.
PAF, only a very small budget, has ensured that in around 2-3 years 80% of it's fighters will be 4/4.5th gen.