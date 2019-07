The IAF Air Chief B.S. Dhanoa has quite apt initials preceding his surname. In the background of what has been coming out of his mouth ever since the February encounter, we can rightly dub him as Bull Shit Dhanoa.



I am not a troll and don't like trolling and trolls. But I cannot keep myself from putting it bluntly that the way Indian Military Services Chiefs have lied during and after the Pulwama false flag incident, to further the political interest of their PM, is quite beneath the expected code of conduct of military men.



Yes militaries do cover up the truth, sometimes, when national interest and forces morale dictates it. Every military does that. But what the Indian Air Force and army Chiefs have been spurting lately goes beyond that and has been apparently to bolster the incumbent PM politically. They have been appeared to be behaving as Modi's election campaigning staff.



They could easily have said less and stayed out of the media drama. But no, they come out and put in their own share of embellishments for public consumption.



It is mandatory to obey the orders of the civilian head of the government, but that is only when it is in the interest of the state primarily and not the government.



I have scant respect for them in this regard.



Just my humble opinion.

