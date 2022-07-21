What's new

Indian Air Liners Emergency Landing in Pakistan???

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,272
0
2,955
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
..
Anybody keeping count on Indian Air Liners Emergency Landings in Pakistan???

This is suspicious. is ISI and IB checking or busy keeping PDM govt intact?
 
Black Tornado

Black Tornado

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
2,140
-10
2,199
Country
India
Location
Nepal
imadul said:
..
Anybody keeping count on Indian Air Liners Emergency Landings in Pakistan???

This is suspicious. is ISI and IB checking or busy keeping PDM govt intact?
Click to expand...
A lot of benuine incidents happening, I mean within a month half a dozen incidents with Indian aircrafts both in and outside our airspace.

This happened yesterday, seems shady.
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Go First flight diverted after windshield cracks mid-air

Earlier, on Tuesday, two Go First flights were diverted due to engine snags. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that the matter is being investigated and the aircrafts are being grounded.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
38,434
484
85,409
Country
United States
Location
United States
Huge conspiracy - Indians are dropping off dangerous material which otherwise cannot be brought in from Dubai like the latest Bollywood propoganda which Pakistan’s highly advanced firewall blocks completely.
They went as far as to purposely cause maintenance issues for their airliners just to get bootleg copies delivered which Pakistanis see blocked from websites like Netflix.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
India's aircraft to face legal action after making emergency landing in Pakistan
2
Replies
15
Views
615
T4Tango
T4Tango
RescueRanger
Another Indian Plane makes an emergency landing in Karachi citing "technical" faults
Replies
8
Views
193
El Sidd
El Sidd
ejaz007
Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
DrJekyll
DrJekyll
Hamartia Antidote
Passenger with "no idea how to fly" a plane lands Cessna at Florida airport after pilot suffers possible medical emergency
Replies
2
Views
186
Clutch
Clutch
Ghazwa-e-Hind
PTI Victory in Punjab By-Elections Further Proves That Imported Govt Is Illegitimate and Product of Regime Change Operation
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
2K
Khan2727
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom