Indian Air Force's Unique 'Bird Deterrent' Method !

Birds present a major safety hazard to both Civil Airliners and Military aircraft. Several military aircraft crashes are reported each year due to bird strikes, thus authorities at airports and airfields deploy methods to ward of any wildlife specially birds from airfield parameters. These include, security personnel patrolling with shotguns firing cartridges, vehicles equipped with ultrasound speakers, trained dogs to chase away birds and mammals and even bird repellent kites or the old favourite scarecrows planted around the base. The Indian Air Force has however been using their own unique method by deploying a person with drums next to the Taxy or Runways. He constantly beats the marching type drum in the shadow of operating jet fighters. Just wondering standing so close to the operation area and with all the jet noise, how effective can be this method. !!!