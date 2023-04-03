What's new

Indian Air Force's Unique 'Bird Deterrent' Method !

Birds present a major safety hazard to both Civil Airliners and Military aircraft. Several military aircraft crashes are reported each year due to bird strikes, thus authorities at airports and airfields deploy methods to ward of any wildlife specially birds from airfield parameters. These include, security personnel patrolling with shotguns firing cartridges, vehicles equipped with ultrasound speakers, trained dogs to chase away birds and mammals and even bird repellent kites or the old favourite scarecrows planted around the base. The Indian Air Force has however been using their own unique method by deploying a person with drums next to the Taxy or Runways. He constantly beats the marching type drum in the shadow of operating jet fighters. Just wondering standing so close to the operation area and with all the jet noise, how effective can be this method. !!!


Screenshot_20230402_223247_com.google.android.youtube.jpg


Screenshot_20230402_223355_com.google.android.youtube.jpg


@Trailer23 @Imran Khan @PanzerKiel @SQ8 @Areesh @TOPGUN @MastanKhan @Raider 21
 
They employ a variety of techniques, firecrackers, even trained birds of prey to keep the rest away.. if a drum works, it works. Not sure what amount of FOD damage they do but best not to even have them strike the canopy or fuselage.

The SU 30 has these retractable grills to prevent it, or they can be equipped with them

Save 2 birds with one drum :D
 

