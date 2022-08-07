Indian Air Force 🇮🇳 Will Soon Be Acquiring The Tupolev TU-160 "Blackjack" bomber From Russia

Huffal said: How would this work in the Indo Pak scenario, when both sides posses long range SAMs and are also right next to each other?



Or even the sino indo scenario? Click to expand...

China's border is a vast no man's land in Tibet. Even if India buys Tu-160, it poses no threat to China.The biggest threat to China of Tu-160 is that it is a very good nuclear weapon delivery platform when the Chinese Army assists Pakistan.In fact, for the time being, there is no evidence to prove that India has the technology of miniaturization of nuclear weapons, so India may not have the ability to use missiles to deliver nuclear weapons. The Tu-160 may be India's most powerful nuclear weapon delivery platform.