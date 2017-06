---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Strength Right Now

Mig-29 - 69

Mirage-2000 - 50

Jaguars -145 (66+50+145 = 261)



Mig-21 - 245

Sukhoi-30 - 230

Mig-27 - 87

------------

Total - 823 (823/20 = 41.15 squadron)





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2018



Mirage-2000 + Mig-29 + Jaguars - 261

Su-30 - 240 (estimated)

Mig-21 - 132 (wiki bison to be retired and 132 will remain)

LCA - 20

-----------

Total - 653 (653/20= 32.65 Squadrons)



As per Wikipedia information in 2017-18 all the Mig-21 bisons will retired and other 132 would be retired by the 2022 and;

all Mig-27 would be retired by 2017-18 so all 87 planes will retired.

So totally 113 Mig-21 (245-132) and 87 Mig-27 would be retired by 2017-18. Totally 113+87=200 planes are going to be retired by 2017-18. 10 squadrons reduction.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



2020



Miraj, mig-29 and Jags - 261

Su-30 - 272

LCA - 40(estimated)

Mig-21 - 132

---------------

Total-705 (705/20 = 35.25 Squadrons)



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



2022



Miraj, Mig-29 and Jags - 261

Su-30 - 272

LCA-100

Rafale - 36

-----------------------

669 (669/20 = 33.45 Squdrons)



All Remaining 132 Mig-21 will be retired by 2022.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



2030



Su-30 - 272

LCA-120

Rafale - 36

other jets-120+ (120 small category rafale or f-16)

-----------------------

548 (548/20 = 27.4 Squdrons)



As all the Mig-29, Jaguars and Mirage-2000 would be retired by 2030. total in number 261.

The other jets could be included by the MOD but its question whether that would enough to raise number cause the more jets go to scrape and less are coming in to inventory. Even if after the newly programme to purchase the 120 small jets (F-16 and Gripen) and than after the MOD is going to pronounce new competition in the Medium category like Rafale jets their would be hardly increase of 100 like plane considering cost so not more increase than 5 squadrons. so 33 squadrons would be their not enough for airforce, and need to increase up to 42 squadrons. if it presumed to be need of 9 squadrons with 20 plane each of AMCA the production must start earlier so till 2030 the 180 planes can be built, or would need to order new purchase.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







* the calculations above are estimated and considering the figures shown in the wikipedia active indian airforce aircraft and other details.

* The loss of aircraft or new contracts are not taken into consideration and figures are on base on details currently available

* Squadrons are calculated by 20 planes per squadrons, which can be 16 or 18 too, but here its calculated as per 20 planes per squadrons.