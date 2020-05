Indian Air Force Ready 24x7 to Attack Terrorist Camps Across LoC in Azad Kashmir if Need Arises, Says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

May 18, 2020 02:11 PM ISTNew Delhi: The Indian Air Force is always ready to destroy terrorist camps and launchpads across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir or Azad Kashmir if the need arises, said IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on Monday. Asked if the IAF is ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the LoC in Azad Kashmir, RKS Bhadauria told news agency ANI: "If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7."Reacting to reports that suggested that Pakistan was fearing a retaliation the Handwara attack, in which five security personnel and two terrorists were killed on May 2, Bhadauria said the neighbouring country must be worried. "Whenever there's a terrorist attack on our soil, they (Pakistan) should be worried and they were rightly worried," the IAF chief said. "They've to stop abetting terrorism in India if they've to get out of these worries," he added.