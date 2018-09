Indian Air Force quietly making preparations to welcome Fifth Generation Fighter jets

New Delhi, September 09, 2018 19:23 ISTUpdated: September 09, 2018 19:24 ISTIn the midst of a political firestorm over the Rafale jet deal between France and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force is quietly making preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the Fifth Generation fighter aircraft, official sources said.They said the Indian Air Force is sending a batch of pilots by the end of this year for training on Fifth Generation fighter jets.The delivery of the jets — capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles — is scheduled to begin from September this year.Sources said the first squadron of the Fifth Generation fighter jets will be deployed at the Ambala air force station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. The Indo-Pak. border is around 220 km from there.The second squadron of Fifth Generation fighter jets will be stationed at the Hasimara base in West Bengal.Officials said the government has already sanctioned around ₹400 crore to develop required infrastructure like shelters, hangers and maintenance facilities at the two bases.In July last year, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, flew a Fifth Generation fighter jets to gain a first-hand experience of the aircraft.