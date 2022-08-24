Indian Air Force @ Poor Innovations Can Not Be Nurtured !!!

So after deliberation of some Five months, Indian air force has finally decided to terminate three high ranking officials from their positions for accidentally firing a Brahmos missile towards Pakistan. The court of inquiry concluded that the three officers, One a Group Captain and Two Wing Commanders deviated from Standard Operating Procedures , which led to the accidental firing of the otherwise Nuclear capable missile. Fortunately for the Indians, the missile didn't contain a war head.It must be noted that before taking five months to come up with this explanation, earlier India took Eight months to conclude another incident when IAF ground defences shot down their own helicopter with a SAM in a brief conflict with Pakistan.However in the same conflict, when the IAF attempted to strike some ground targets in Pakistan, authorities in New Delhi within 24 hours were claiming and giving out casualty figures that they were claiming occurred on the other side of LOC....yet it takes Indians several months to conclude what happens in it's own back yard.The initial poor response by Indian authorities points to the fact that either the malpractice was carried out by rogue elements within Indian armed forces or the Indians authorities don't have a clue as what to do in case of such alarming emergency as reported by this Western source.One wonders, how many countries accidentally have launched missiles at a neighbouring country during relative peacetime or shot down own slow moving helicopter while confusing it for a fast jet ....that too deep in own airspace. Giving bravery medals to pilots for getting shot down may raise Indians tail but one wonders if Indians with their fingers on red buttons know exactly what to do or rather not do in case of an emergency.....alas, poor innovations can not be nurtured is an old saying.