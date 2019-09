Terror alert: Indian Air Force on high alert after suicide attack intel on its bases by JeM terror module

Updated Sep 25, 2019 | 10:17 IST | Times Now DigitalThe alert has emanated after agencies monitored movements of Jaish terrorists.A module of around 8-10 terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) might carry out a suicide attack against the Indian Air Force in and around Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence agencies warned on Wednesday.IAF bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot, Hindon have been put on high alert at orange level. Senior officers are reviewing security arrangements 24x7 to tackle the threat. The alert has emanated after agencies monitored movements of Jaish terrorists.