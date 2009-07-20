Indian Air Force News & Discussions

Separate names with a comma.
India signs pact with Ukraine to upgrade An-32 aircraft
Tuesday, July 21, 2009 : 0140 Hrs
New Delhi (PTI) The Government has signed a pact with Ukraine to upgrade Indian Air Force's fleet of An-32 transport aircraft, Defence Minister A.K. Antony said on Monday.
"A contract for upgradation of An-32 aircraft has been signed with State Foreign Trade Enterprise 'Spetstechnoexport' (STE), Ukraine on June 15, 2009 for total technical life extension (TTLE), overhaul and re-equipment of the aircraft in IAF fleet," Mr. Antony said while replying to a Lok Sabha query.
The Minister said that the upgrades will enhance IAF's An-32 fleet's life by another 15 years.
"The calendar life of An-32 aircraft will be enhanced from 25 years to 40 years," he said.
He added that the aircraft will be upgraded between 2009-17 and USD 397.7 million would be spent on the process.
The IAF has a fleet of around 100 An-32s, which were procured from the erstwhile Soviet Union in the 80s.
Meanwhile, replying to another question, Mr. Antony said that the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has approved a new campus for its management academy in Bangalore.
The photograph you see to the right is the first real glimpse of how India's National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL) envisages its ambitious RTA-70, a national regional transport aircraft programme that's been strictly on paper for almost a decade now. In 1996, then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (in between yawns, no doubt) said in his speech during Aero India that his government had given the scientific establishment the task of developing a 50-seater turboprop airliner and a 100-seat jet airliner. These visions changed somewhat, and the current government, in its first stint in power sanctioned the development of a 70-110 seat civilian airliner for the Indian market. While the money has already begun to flow into the programme, so far only preliminary conceptual studies have been carried out on the RTA-70 pictured above. These studies, according to NAL, include "computational fluid dynamics, wind tunnel studies and multidisciplinary design optimisation (MDO) studies".
NAL is developing the RTA-70 as a platform "capable of reliable and safe operation from airports with minimal infrastructure and instrumentation facility under all-weather conditions." It is not yet clear if the RTA-70 will also be spun off into a military variant for transport and special operations. Remember, HAL (which is a development partner to NAL for the RTA-70) is also steeped in build studies for the Multirole Transport Aircraft (MTA) that it is developing in a joint venture with Ilyushin of Russia.
In May 2008, it was decided that technologies required the programme included a laminar flow wing, hydrophobic coatings, use of low cost composites, fly-by-wire controls, advanced avionics that will enable use of ill-equipped airfields and integrated vehicle health monitoring. Pratt & Whitney engines have almost been finalised for the platform.
On the airframe, structural technologies identified as crucial included use of piezo and SMA related smart materials for flutter and gust control, structural topology, structural health monitoring (SHM) and low cost materials. Architectures for avionics, active noise control systems flight control systems (fly by wire) and synthetic vision were additionally identified. Structural health monitoring, in fact, is being developed as a core technology of the RTA-70.
The RTA-70 will be developed and built using extensive private sector participation, and NAL is understood to also be hunting for a foreign collaborator. When ready, the RTA-70's makers envisage it as having about a 35% lower flyaway and ownership cost than aircraft it will ultimately be pitched against, those manufactured by Embraer, Bombardier and ATR.
The first prototype is expected to fly in 2013.
NEW DELHI: India’s air force will scramble a fighter jet and a transport plane filled with scientists to photograph and monitor Wednesday’s total solar eclipse as it races across the country.
The Indian scientists will take off from the Taj Mahal town of Agra on a Russian AN-32 transporter and follow the shadow of the eclipse northwest until the central town of Khajuraho, the air force said.
The propeller-driven aircraft will cruise at an altitude of 25,000 feet (7,570 metres), above the monsoon clouds that are threatening to obscure the phenomenon from people on the ground.
A French-designed Mirage-2000 fighter jet will also chase the eclipse, taking pictures as it goes.
Wednesday’s eclipse has stirred up immense excitement due to its trajectory over India and China and the unusually long duration of the instant of greatest eclipse, or ‘totality’ — when the sun is wholly covered.
At its maximum, this will last six minutes and 39 seconds — a duration that will not be matched until the year 2132.
The up to 258 kilometre wide shadow cast along the ‘path of totality’ will first make landfall on the western Indian state of Gujarat shortly before 6:30am. — AFP
IAF, Astrophysicists ready to conduct Solar eclipse experiment
Tuesday, July 21, 2009
New Delhi (PTI): Solar eclipse trackers located on the ground will not be the only ones studying the spectacle slated for on Wednesday as the IAF and astrophysicists will conduct experiments and take photos of the celestial event from a fighter jet and a transport aircraft.
A Mirage-2000 fighter jet and an AN-32 medium lift transport aircraft would be flown by IAF pilots to assist scientists from Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology, to carry out the experiments, IAF officials said on Tuesday.
"While the Mirage would fly out from Gwalior, the AN-32 will fly from Agra. The aircraft will fly towards Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, and while in flight the experiments and the filming of the total solar eclipse will be carried out," they said here.
Scientists from Noida-based Vigyan Prasar, Udaipur-based Solar Observatory and Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics would participate in the experiments and the filming.
"Four scientists from these institutions and six-member crew from Doordarshan will fly on board the AN-32 and they would do the experiments and filming with the rear ramp of the aircraft open. Since they will be flying at very high altitudes, oxygen masks would be used during the flight," the officials said.
The IAF teams, scientists and the DD crew members reached the air base from where the AN-32 would conduct a trial run.
This year's eclipse will be visible in parts of India from Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east. The eclipse corridor will pass close to Gwalior air base.
The last time IAF pilots did such a feat was in 1995, chasing the umbra shadow during the total Solar eclipse on October 24.
Air Marshal S Mukerji, Air Officer-in-charge Personnel (AOP) at Air Headquarters, was the then Commanding Officer of IAFs only Mig-25 Squadron based in Bareilly.
Then a Group Captain, Air Marshal Mukerji had the rare opportunity to fly the Mig-25 on that day to film the Sun's corona from an astounding altitude of 80,000 feet, straight from the Stratosphere.
"We flew at Mach 2.5 in the path of the eclipse at 80,000 feet along the planned central axis of the eclipse over Neemkathana, near Agra," recalled Air Marshal Mukerji of his historic sortie that finds a mention in his flying log book plainly as — 'Supersonic Profile'.
Despite a top speed of Mach 3.2, it was not quick enough to catch-up with the umbra shadow that notched Mach 5, on that occasion.
This time a high speed chase would not be necessary as the speed of the umbra shadow over Gulf of Khambhat begins with Mach 50-60, slowing down to Mach 20 near Bhopal, said Dr Vinay B. Kamble, Vigyan Prasar Director, who is coordinating with the IAF to capture the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century.
"This year's eclipse is significant for its long duration as also that the next eclipse will be in 2034, over Kashmir valley for a short duration over India. The total solar eclipse after that will only be in 2114," said Mr. Kamble.
Among other senior scientists involved in the experiment with the IAF include Prof. P. Venkatakrishnan, Shibu Matthews from Udaipur Solar Observatory; Prof. K.E. Rangarajan and B. Ravindra from Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore.
The eclipse begins on Wednesday at 5.28 am when the shadow of the moon touches the Earth at a point in the Arabian Sea close to the western coast of India.
The eclipse ends at l0.42 am when Moon's shadow finally leaves the Earth at a point in the South Pacific Ocean.
At approximately 6.23 am, the umbra of the eclipse will touch the earth at sunrise at a point in the Gulf of Khambhat in the Arabian Sea near the southern coast of Gujarat.
Research and Development mate
IAF role in study of solar eclipse has been on since 1995.
The Indian Air Force has always had an essential role in the scientific study of total solar eclipse and since 1995, it has been assisting Government's Department of Science and Technology (DST) in their quest to film this celestial alignment.
With aviation speeds streaking past the supersonic barrier, the scientific experiment of photographing the eclipse from air was made possible, as IAF pilots chased the umbra shadow during the October 24, 1995 eclipse, which also heralded IAF's participation in scientific study that continues till date.
Air Marshal S Mukerji, Air Officer-in-charge Personnel (AOP) at Air Headquarters, was then a Group Captain, who had the rare opportunity to fly a Mig-25 to film the Sun's corona from an astounding altitude of 80,000 feet, straight from the Stratosphere.
"We flew at Mach 2.5 in the path of the eclipse at 80,000 feet along the planned central axis of the eclipse over Neemkathana, near Agra," Air Marshal Mukerji said of his historic sortie that finds a mention in his flying log book plainly as - 'Supersonic Profile'.
He further mentioned that weather and other visibility were not any constraints, as clarity at stratospheric levels is far better than that nearer ground.
With a manual Hasselblad camera mounted above the instrument panel and a special lead and button provided to the second pilot, Wing Commander YS Babu seated in the front cockpit, the duo with special solar filters on their visors flew straight towards the Sun for a minute and twenty-four seconds, clicking never-before images of the spectacle, during the total solar eclipse.
"A lot of preparation went in ahead of the sortie. The sortie route had to be charted, axis programmed on the inertial navigation system and briefings by scientists with NASA charts were done. The aircraft were put on jacks, the angle-of-attack or 'alpha' simulated on ground to harmonize the camera along the axis. In addition, the aircraft belly camera could capture the shadow beneath that was 85 kms in width," said Air Marshal Mukerji.
Despite a top speed of Mach 3.2, it was not quick enough to catch-up with the umbra shadow that notched Mach 5, on that occasion.
"This time around a high speed chase would not be necessary as the speed of the Umbra shadow over Gulf of Khambhat begins with Mach 50-60 slowing down to Mach 20 near Bhopal," said Dr. Vinay B Kamble, Director of Vigyan Prasar and Adviser of DST, who is coordinating with the IAF to capture the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century.
A 10-member team of scientists and camera team from Doordarshan would be flying in an AN-32 from Agra airbase in an endeavour to capture and film the eclipse on Wednesday.
The aircraft would fly along the central axis on a north-westerly direction at an approximate altitude of 25,000 feet reciprocal from overhead Khajuraho and land back at Agra.
Meanwhile, a Mirage-2000 trainer would also take off from Gwalior airbase and the pilot from the rear seat will click images even as the fighter flies in an angular track to the central axis. he Eclipse will begin on July 22 at 5:28 am (IST), when the shadow of the moon touches the Earth at local sunrise at a point in the Arabian Sea close to the western coast of India.
The eclipse will end at l0:42 am (IST), when Moon's shadow will finally leave the Earth at local sunset at a point in the South Pacific Ocean. At approximately 6:23 am (IST), the umbra of the eclipse will touch the earth at sunrise at a point in the Gulf of Khambhat in the Arabian Sea near the southern coast of Gujarat. At this time, the path of totality will be about 200 Km wide and the duration of totality at the central line will be about 3 minute 30 seconds. (ANI)
Saw the solar eclipse today morning from the terrace. Here in Delhi it was almost 80% and lasted for almost 15 minutes.
Got the kids also to wake up early and enjoy this wonderful spectacle.
^^^u lucky man. Mankind can not vitness such a longer eclipse until 2132.
Solar Eclipse from IAF An-32
Su-35 sales will increase for one main reason. Cost!! In the current world economy most Governments would have found it difficult to maintain 5th generation aircraft up keep costs. The SU-35 is the next best thing and one of the best 4th generation aircraft. However Governments should beware that their buying of the SU-35 doesn't turn it into a trophy that just sits there looking good. An aircraft no matter how advanced it is. Is only as good as it's pilot. Countries need to pour large amounts of money into pilot training if they do not wish to see their advanced aircraft shot out of the sky with ease.
The Indian Air Force today successfully undertook aerial sorties to help Indian scientists undertake study of the total solar eclipse that took place today. Two separate missions from Agra and Gwalior were flown towards the endeavour that was deemed hugely successful by scientists associated with the experiment.
While one AN-32 transport aircraft carrying scientific equipment, cameras and scientists that took off from Agra landed back after a three-hour flight, a Mirage-2000 trainer from 9 Squadron "Wolfpack", Gwalior took spectacular images of the celestial spectacle from 40,000 feet. With weather being clear at the altitudes and coordinates planned by the IAF pilots, both AN-32 and Mirage-2000 pilots were able to accomplish the mission successfully.
"The mission was a huge success. We got excellent footage of the eclipse. This was made possible by the perfect planning and execution by the IAF pilots", said Dr.Vinay B. Kamble, Director, Vigyan Prasar while addressing media persons at Agra airbase after the flight.
The AN-32 mission was flown at 25,000 feet. The aircraft flew a south-westerly course from abeam Khajuraho, descending and aligning along the central axis of the eclipse. The Mirage-2000 fighter flew at an altitude of 42,000 feet bisecting the central axis in a north-south direction to film the eclipse.
"Since flying with the ramp open involves depressurisation, inhaling of oxygen separately becomes absolutely necessary at that altitude. We flew a practise mission to train everyone for the sortie", explained Wing Commander D Singh, Captain of the historic flight. "Ensuring the Sun at six-o-clock position at the correct angle for cameras to be able to catch the phenomenon demanded a high degree of accuracy in flying", he added, satisfied with the results.
As the eclipse progressed towards the totality phase, darkness descended across the morning sky metamorphosing rapidly from bright daylight to the twilight zone, transiting to dark phase. The pilots switched on rheostats illuminating their instrument panel for a brief phase of night flying before resuming daylight flying after the total solar eclipse. For those who witnessed the rare spectacle in air, the experience was truly ethereal.
Sukhoi Su-30 crash of systems failure: Antony
New Delhi: The crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30 combat jet in Rajasthan this April, the first accident involving the plane since it was inducted 12 years ago, was caused by the failure of its sophisticated fly-by-wire system, parliament was informed on Wednesday.
"The preliminary investigation into the accident reveal that the reason for the crash... is likely failure of the fly-by-wire system," Defence Minister A.K. Antony said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
"There is no indication of any serious problem in the maintenance of aircraft by the IAF or any short supply of hardware as the cause of the crash," he added.
"Each accident is investigated through a court of inquiry and remedial measure are undertaken accordingly to check their recurrence in future," the minister pointed out.
The crash had generated much heat in the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, prompting Antony to intervene and state that the IAF was "very happy" with the aircraft.
"The Su-30 is one of the most advanced jets in the world. The IAF is very happy with it. The IAF feels it is one of the best in the world," Antony said.
"Was it a case of a wrong pilot in a right plane?", "Has the black box been sent to England?", "What precautions were taken before take-off?", "Did the pilots report a malfunction?", "What is the state of investigations?" were some of the questions asked but not all were answered.
Answering the main question, Minister of State for Defence M.M. Pallam Raju had said the Su-30's black box had been "badly damaged" and efforts were underway to retrieve the data contained in it.
The jet's pilot, Wing Commander S.V. Munje, and the co-pilot, Wing Commander P.S. Narah, had managed to bail out in time but the latter was killed after being apparently hit by the falling debris of the aircraft.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Naik is on record as saying that the ejection mechanism of the rear seat may have been faulty.
The Su-30 was inducted in 1996 and the IAF fleet currently comprises 98 aircraft. This will rise to 230 by 2015.
Of the Su-30s in the IAF fleet, some were bought in flyaway condition from its Russian manufacturer while state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured the others under licence. It was not clear which category the crashed jet belonged to.
The Su-30 has won universal acclaim from the air forces of the US, Britain and France whenever it has been fielded against them in war games. Eight Su-30s had participated in the prestigious Red Flag exercise with the US Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, last year and had more than held their own against their counterparts' F/A-18 and F-16 combat jets