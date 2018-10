Jet-lagged!

As the dogfight over the Rafale fighter deal rages across the political skies, worry lines are appearing over the security horizons. China and Pakistan are “not sitting idle”, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa recently told a gathering of strategists and aviation experts at the Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi. “We do not have the numbers, with fighter squadrons down to 31 from the sanctioned 42,” said the Indian Air Force chief.