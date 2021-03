Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots: Centre Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of pilots in the Indian Air Force at present is 3,834 as against the sanctioned strength of 4,239.

This could well severely cripple any combat capability more then the issue of old jets. If the pilot to aircraft ratio is less then 1.5 to 1 then there will be major issues putting up enough sorties during war, or you push pilots to fly 18 hours a day....