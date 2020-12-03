What's new

Indian Air Force Gets A Big Boost: Govt Accelerates Development Of Indigenous Swarm Based Killer Drone System.

IAF Gets A Big Boost: Govt Accelerates Development Of Indigenous Swarm Based Killer Drone System
by Swarajya Staff- Dec 3, 2020 11:44 AM

IAF Gets A Big Boost: Govt Accelerates Development Of Indigenous Swarm Based Killer Drone System
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauria

In a positive development, Government has accelerated the plans to develop an air-launched swarm drone system designed to attack enemy's advanced defence systems of the kind deployed by China across the LAC in Ladakh, reports Economic Times.

The move, once manifested, would greatly reduce the vulnerability of pilots and fighter jets to the ground-based air defence systems of the enemy forces.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is already on board the project, and it also involves at least two startups and the state-owned aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The project also involves the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) which will help build the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for target acquisition.

Once developed, it would likely to involve a manned Jaguar land attack aircraft which would be capable of launching up to 24 killer drones which would then take down the individual enemy targets. Each Jaguar aircraft will be equipped with four pods which will each contain six killer drones.

It is being developed under the Combat Air Teaming Systems (CATS) project and is likely to be executed in four years. It is likely to cost the exchequer Rs 1,000 crore.
<<Source>>
Funny.

Jaguar upgrade has already been cancelled.

Jaguars will be decommissioned before this project sees the light.
 
Your day starts with religion, and ends with religion. The guy didn't even mention religion yet you bring it in.
Worry about "love jihad," rather than aircrafts you delusioned c***.
 
Hi, he was the one abusing me and my religion when I was talking sensible things in some other thread and now when I’m talking sensible things he’s talking nonsense. Else I wouldn’t have made that comment, I’ll delete it anyway I apologise for it.
 
NewSpace had started testing Alpha-S swarm drones
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391073787710373888
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391073985228525575

Only Darin 2 will be phased out.
In case you don't know, last Jaguar manufactured by HAL joined IAF in 2008. Many of these aircrafts manufactured by HAL in the 2000's have still not completed their service life.

Upgraded Jaguar Darin III with ELM-2052 AESA Radar and ASRAAM missile
images (14).jpeg
 
