Indian Air Force Failed Even in East Pakistan in 1971 War

With single Pakistan Air Force squadron equipped with 16 obsolete F-86 Sabres grounded within 48 hours of war in Eastern Sector due to runway damage, the Pakistani forces faced the onslaught of Ten Indian Air Force squadrons in that sector. Three of these IAF Units were equipped with their latest Russian fighter the MiG-21, while the other 7 squadrons were a mix of SU-7s, Hunters and Gnats. On top of that the IAF had Canberra bombers as well as Caribou transport aircraft converted to bombing role.One of the main task for the IAF during the closing days of the war was to hit the Head Quarter of Pakistani Commander, General Niazi and to take him out but as history tells us that with PAF grounded and IAF enjoying complete air superiority in the Eastern Sector, the IAF failed to achieve this objective. It's also interesting to note how the IAF used the MiG-21 liberally in the East, where as in the Western sector, the MiG-21 was brought out as a top cover after the IAF formations of SU-7s and Hunters were decimated. One of the reason given for the IAF failing to hit the HQ and the grounded a dozen Sabres was the intense ground fire put up by the Pakistan Army gunners, it's said to have accounted for 17 of the 28 IAF aircraft destroyed in the Eastern Sector. The rest were shot down by PAF before it got grounded.