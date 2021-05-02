Indian Air Force chief's visit to Bangladesh ‘highly significant’: Indian defence ministry

Published on 08:27 PM, June 29, 2021Star Digital ReportBhaduaria visited Bangladesh at the invitation of his counterpart Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force and reviewed the passing out parade and commissioning ceremony at Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA) in Jashore on June 28, reports our New Delhi correspondent."This occasion also marks the first instance when any foreign Chief was invited to review the parade as the Chief Guest – a reaffirmation of the strong bonds of friendship and trust between India and Bangladesh and their Armed Forces," the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.Bhadauria's two-day visit was "highly significant in view of the golden jubilee of the historic victory in 1971 war for liberation of Bangladesh", the statement said.While addressing the graduating trainees on parade, the Indian IAF chief complimented them for an excellent parade and noted the rapid progress being made in all aspects of military level interactions, with bilateral defence cooperation having become an important pillar in the deep historical and fraternal ties between India and Bangladesh, the statement added.Bhadauraia "described this event as a reflection of the excellent state of professional relationship between the two Air Forces based on mutual trust and understanding."He expressed confidence that his presence in BAFA during the historic 50th year of Bangladesh's independence would reinforce the already strong and multi-dimensional partnership between the Bangladesh and India.During his stay in Bangladesh, the Indian Air Force chief held discussions with the Bangladesh Air Force Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan as well as the chief of army staff and principal staff officer of the armed forces division when "matters of mutual interest and avenues to further strengthen the all-encompassing defence cooperation were discussed".He also interacted with the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami during his stay in Dhaka.