Indian Air Force chief says can hit Pakistan nuclear sites in next surgical strike

Dhanoa said IAF's capabilities against China are also adequate.

2 minutesIn a major warning to Pakistan,today said his forces are capable of hitting nuclear sites across the border if another decision on a surgical strike is taken by the government.When asked about the tactical nuclear arsenal of Pakistan, Dhanoa said, "The Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border." He was addressing a press meet in New Delhi on the eve of the Air Force Day."We are ready for a full spectrum operation," he said. Dhanoa, however, added that any decision on another surgical strike which also involves the Indian Air Force has to be taken by the government.Speaking in that context, Dhanoa said he needs "42 squadrons" to carry out a full spectrum operation in case of "a two-front war". He said the IAF will achieve the sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032.Dhanoa said the IAF's capabilities against China are also "adequate". On the Doklam border crisis, he said Chinese forces are still deployed in Chumbi Valley. "I expect that they withdraw as summer exercise gets over," he said.Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said last month that the country should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting China has started "flexing its muscles", while there seems to be no scope for reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India.