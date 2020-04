Indian Air force Base Bathinda is located 71.5 kilometers from nearest point of Pakistani border.The length of runway is 3.47 kilometersThe Air force Base Bathinda stretches from east to west directionThere are 5 entry points to the runway from north side of which four are main entry points for air crafts and one entry point is service entry point but can also be used for entry in emergency. the service entry point is located exactly in the middle of the runway.There are 5 entry points to the runway from south side. Three entry points are main entry points to the runway and 2 are secondary entry points of which 1 entry point is service entry point and second is flight tower entry point. Both secondary entry points can be used for air crafts.South east side of the base has newly constructed hangers. The construction of these hangers started in late 2017.Realtime surveillance image of the hangers.In late 2018 Indian Mirage 2000 were also spotted at this Air Base next to the south east side first main point of entry to runway.Location where Mirage 2000 were spotted.Image of Mirage2000 at the Air BaseIndian Air force Base Bathinda also has a hanger for storage of DRDO made AEW&CS which is based on ERJ-145 aircraft.The AWACS is parked on north side of the runway in hanger.Image of ERJ145 AEW&CS.will be updated soon.......