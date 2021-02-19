What's new

Indian Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Landing at Islamabad Airport

Web Desk
FEBRUARY 17, 2021
An Indian air ambulance made an emergency landing late Sunday night at the Islamabad International Airport.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the flight had taken off from India and was heading towards Tajikistan. It had to make an emergency landing after the flight ran out of fuel.

The ambulance stayed in the capital for two hours. A British patient, a doctor, and two nurses were on board.

An Indian air ambulance made an emergency landing late Sunday night at the Islamabad International Airport. According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the flight had taken off from India and was heading towards Tajikistan. It had to make an emergency landing after the flight ran out of...
