  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Indian admits to molesting Egyptian girl at mall in Dubai

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hold up, Jul 11, 2018 at 1:01 PM.

  Jul 11, 2018 at 1:01 PM #1
    Hold up

    Hold up FULL MEMBER

    CCTV footage in the mall showed pictures of the man touching the girl inappropriately.

    An engineer admitted to molesting a child when she was with her friends in a shopping mall, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

    The 25-year-old Indian engineer allegedly followed the Egyptian girl as she was hanging out with her friends in a mall in Dubai and touched her inappropriately a few times.

    Testifying to prosecutors, the victim's father said he rushed to the mall after he received a phone call from his daughter, followed by another call from the mall's security guard.

    "She was crying and told me that the suspect followed her in the mall and when she was busy chatting with her friends, he touched her inappropriately a few times," the father said.

    Scared and anxious, the girl hid behind a pillar, but the suspect kept following her. She went back to her friends and notified them about the suspect's acts.

    "When he felt they knew about what he was doing, he tried to escape. But they chased him and reported the matter to the mall's security men," said the father.

    A ruling will be heard on July 29.

    The suspect admitted to the judge that he molested the girl when he stood before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

    A ruling will be heard on July 29.

    https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/crime/man-admits-to-molesting-girl-at-a-/mall-in-dubai
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 1:04 PM #2
    Hold up

    Hold up FULL MEMBER

    Chutye salay, videsh ja ke bhi apni gandi harkaton se baz nahi ate. Pura desh ka naam kharab karte hay bc.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 1:05 PM #3
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    He forgot he is not in India. In Dubai you are in deep trouble for such kind of things.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 1:58 PM #4
    Hold up

    Hold up FULL MEMBER

    Scumbags forgot they are not in their home countries, bringing their filthy desi culture with them.

    https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/crime/salesman-sexually-harasses-emirati-woman-in-dubai-shop

    https://www.thenational.ae/uae/man-...n-exposed-himself-in-dubai-is-jailed-1.225497

    https://gulfnews.com/xpress/girl-6-raped-in-jumeirah-restaurant-toilet-in-dubai-1.1212947

    https://www.albawaba.com/editorchoice/toy-store-worker-jailed-molesting-jordanian-girl-1104082

    https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/indian-denies-molesting-teenager-in-bahrain-583498

    http://www.tribuneindia.com/news/di...sting-twice-iranian-girl-in-dubai/590647.html

    https://gulfnews.com/news/uae/courts/cleaner-stripped-in-front-of-girl-molested-her-1.2181864

    https://www.thenational.ae/uae/man-jailed-for-sex-assault-on-emirati-women-at-theme-park-1.51106

    Its a problem with south Asians in general.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:03 PM #5
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Speak for your self as the rape capital of the world.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:07 PM #6
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:08 PM #7
    Hold up

    Hold up FULL MEMBER

    What you think you are fking angels ? Get a reality check, dude. You are basically Indians anyway, al-Hindi.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:11 PM #8
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    We are Pakistanis and you are Indians. Please don't try to cling on to our identity because we have no interest in yours.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:14 PM #9
    Hold up

    Hold up FULL MEMBER

    They are now targeting Arab girls, filthy desi scum.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:16 PM #10
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    You people means Indian mastered the art of raping every single living, walking even crawling thing, don't call desi since it could be used for Pakistanis and Bangladeshis as well....Call Indian.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:19 PM #11
    Hold up

    Hold up FULL MEMBER

    Bosnians and Albanians being Muslim doesn't make them less European. You are basically Indians from the north-west who happen to be Muslim.

    No, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis do it too, why deny it? I don't.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:24 PM #12
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    You sound very desperate and clingy.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:30 PM #13
    Hold up

    Hold up FULL MEMBER

    You will remain an Indian throughout your lifetime, nothing can change that. Are you ashamed of your ancestors?
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:31 PM #14
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Indian is a nationality, not a race or an ethnicity. Try again my Gangadeshi friend.
     
  Jul 11, 2018 at 2:32 PM #15
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    I think it has to do with vulgarity in Bollywood. Skin shows in your movies, especially in the songs, are out of proportion hence polluting the masses.
     
