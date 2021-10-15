Indian admirals onboard usn nimitz carrier

The Maverick
Jan 4, 2016
Watch: US Navy Chief welcomes Indian Navy aboard Nuclear Aircraft Carrier
Chief of US naval operations Admiral Michael Gilday on Thursday hosted Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and 11 other senior military officials aboard nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson in the Bay of Bengal. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is part of the deployment by the...
is being hosted on the nuclear carrier nimitz
the interview talks about
interoperability against common foes threats
but I bet singh will look at both f18 super hornet and f35 closely
as India opeationlies
this baby