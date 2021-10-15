What's new

Indian admirals onboard usn nimitz carrier

The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,653
-15
1,507
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
www.hindustantimes.com

Watch: US Navy Chief welcomes Indian Navy aboard Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

Chief of US naval operations Admiral Michael Gilday on Thursday hosted Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and 11 other senior military officials aboard nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson in the Bay of Bengal. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is part of the deployment by the...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
Admiral singh ...yes a sikh
is being hosted on the nuclear carrier nimitz
the interview talks about
interoperability against common foes threats

but I bet singh will look at both f18 super hornet and f35 closely

as India opeationlies

this baby
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom