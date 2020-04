Indian Actor Rajpal Yadav Also Spoke Out Against Muslims Being Tortured In India

According to details, Indian actor Rajpal Yadav also came to the fore after being accused of spreading corona virus to Muslims in India and speaking out against Muslims being tortured by Hindus.Indian actor Rajpal Yadav shared a video message on social networking site Twitter in which he said that I want to say a very important thing to all of you that any country is known by its people, our country. The reason is the reputation of being the country with the largest manpower in the world.In his video message, he said, "It is very sad for me what is happening to the people of our country today. Are enemies of each other's lives because of, in your eyes, no one's life is worth anything.He said, "Any relationship is a relationship of great trust and the day this relationship breaks down, we will be afraid to live. I urge all Indians to live and let others live as well." Less than one per cent of India's population is bent on defaming India worldwide.In his video message, Indian actor Rajpal Yadav joined hands with extremist Hindus and asked them to stop trying to defame our country, as in the current situation, our country is in a state of chaos can not afford