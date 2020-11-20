What's new

Indian Activist speaks about rampant caste bias among the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Ahmet Pasha said:
It's not ours. It's Indian or Hindu to be more precise.

You whities look at trendy Indian tourism ads and are smitten but are not aware of it's harsh realities.
Where are all these supposed "trendy Indian tourism ads"?
On the back pages of Craigslist or something next to trendy Lesotho?
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Where are all these supposed "trendy Indian tourism ads"?
On the back pages of Craigslist or something?
They target British and Europeans more. There was a dedicated drive for tourism in 2009-2012 ish on natgeo, discovery star movies etc.

Here's 46 minutes worth of ads aimed at whities for you to enjoy.

Americans too love these yanna gatta patta Gujju Indians cuz they become very good minions in workplace. And can drink and fornicate and have fun just like you. In days of colonization they'd give their mother and daughters to get good jobs in gora(white) government.

Afterall they are caste-ist and whities are racist/have a long history of rape, murder and pillage in name of skin color all over the world. Like thrives with like.
 
It is obvious that these discriminatory upper-caste, especially Brahmin, tech workers would have been the participants in all of Modi's visits to America.
 
Not surprised. I have had Scheduled Caste/Tribe Andhra based IT personnel complaining about Brahmin domination over the industry.
The Kammas don't seem to get along with the Reddiars.
 
