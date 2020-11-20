Indian Activist speaks about rampant caste bias among the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Hamartia Antidote said: Where are all these supposed "trendy Indian tourism ads"?

On the back pages of Craigslist or something? Click to expand...

They target British and Europeans more. There was a dedicated drive for tourism in 2009-2012 ish on natgeo, discovery star movies etc.Here's 46 minutes worth of ads aimed at whities for you to enjoy.Americans too love these yanna gatta patta Gujju Indians cuz they become very good minions in workplace. And can drink and fornicate and have fun just like you. In days of colonization they'd give their mother and daughters to get good jobs in gora(white) government.Afterall they are caste-ist and whities are racist/have a long history of rape, murder and pillage in name of skin color all over the world. Like thrives with like.