Indian Activist speaks about rampant caste bias among the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Activist @dalitdiva spoke to Brut about rampant caste bias among the Indian diaspora in the United States.
2nd most common race in US is AA(black folk) so she probably doing this to blend in or smthn I don't know.Ye African kyon bani hui hain ?
I have no idea how your Asian caste systems work.2nd most common race in US is AA(black folk) so she probably doing this to blend in or smthn I don't know.
Ask American bots.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @gambit
It's not ours. It's Indian or Hindu to be more precise.I have no idea how your Asian caste systems work.
Where are all these supposed "trendy Indian tourism ads"?It's not ours. It's Indian or Hindu to be more precise.
You whities look at trendy Indian tourism ads and are smitten but are not aware of it's harsh realities.
They target British and Europeans more. There was a dedicated drive for tourism in 2009-2012 ish on natgeo, discovery star movies etc.Where are all these supposed "trendy Indian tourism ads"?
On the back pages of Craigslist or something?