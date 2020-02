Facebook Glitch Reveals Father, Activist Behind Greta Thunberg’s Facebook Page. Greta Responds.

her father Svantes Thunberg and “Climate Crisis activist” Adarsh Prathap.

[A] bug that was live from Thursday evening until Friday morning allowed anyone to easily reveal the accounts running a Page

Screenshot circulating online show Svantes and Prathap behind the teen climate activist’s Facebook page.

Thunberg addressed the issue on Saturday.

I use my father Svantes account to repost content, because you need an account to moderate a Facebook page

Prathap, Thunberg explained, founded the official Greta Thunberg Facebook page “long before” she knew it existed