What's new

India - Yet another Indian student suicides because of an exam

Caught copying in exam, college girl jumps to death in Bengaluru

The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her


H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • MAR 05 2022, 23:53 IST
  • UPDATED: MAR 06 2022, 06:38 IST

Representative image. Credit: iStock Images


A 19-year-old B Com student allegedly killed herself by jumping from the terrace of a paying guest accommodation near Domlur bridge on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavya S, a resident of Murugeshpalya and a native of the Kolar district. Though her parents said she ended her life as she was debarred by her college for copying in an exam, the police said the college clarified that they had not debarred her.

Jeevan Bima Nagar police said that Bhavya, who was doing her first-year B.Com at Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, was caught copying in her semester examination around 2 pm on Friday. The invigilator informed the management and stopped Bhavya from writing the exam.
On her way back home, Bhavya called her sister over the phone and informed her that she planned to end her life as she was debarred by the college. She then alighted from a BMTC bus near Domlur bridge, walked into paying guest accommodation and climbed to the fifth-floor terrace. She jumped from there around 4.30 pm. Passersby saw her lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

A senior officer said they gathered details about Bhavya based on her ID card. They contacted her parents and informed them about her death.

“We have not found a death note but a case of unnatural death has been registered based on her parents’ complaint,” the police said.

The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her. But the college management said they only stopped her from writing Friday’s exam and allowed her to appear for other subjects.

“We have recovered Bhavya’s mobile phone and are ascertaining whether there is any other reason behind her act,” the officer added.

Bhavya also sent a WhatsApp message to her sister Divya in which she mentioned how her parents took care of all her needs and during the Covid-19 infection. Bhavya’s father works as labourer with a private firm.

The college spokesperson to DH, “The girl was caught copying in the language subject examination on Friday. We took her to the college counsellor and counselled her for more than two hours.”

“During counselling, we made it clear that she can appear for the rest of the exams confidently and advised her not to indulge in unethical practices. She even apologised and requested us not to inform her parents,” the spokesperson said.

---

Jamahir's comment : So another human life murdered by the unscientific, non-empathetic and ruthless Indian education system which exists in the most Capitalist society in human history - India. Firstly, the Indian socio-economic system hasn't made such a human right as education free so the family / guardian has to cough up money to enter the student in the system so that puts so many unnecessary socio-economic dilemmas in the life of the guardians - what to sacrifice so that the student gets into the "education" system. Secondly, there are not enough educational institutes and those that exist have unevenly distributed teaching quality ( quality is loosely described here ) which two things creates a caste system among the institutes where the "higher quality" institute demands more money from the student to enter and more exam marks from the student's preceding grades as if the countless high-exam-marks-taking students in India in the last 75 of independent India have made India into a harmonious, advanced and evolved society and have 20 years ago established humanity's first settlement on Mars. :lol: Thirdly, because the guardians of the student stay in the same extremely Capitalist, dog-eat-dog socio-economic system of India, most of them get pressured by neighbors and relatives into another stupid and futile competition of whose children get the highest marks in exams in the most fashionable course ( computer engineering has been one in India for the last two decades ) and then another stupid competition after the so-called education years as to whose child / student gets into the the best and top-paying employment never mind if the student has other interests and wants to join another course or drop out to start a business, and never mind if a guardian-forced student in some "high paying" job remains in middle class who buys all his amenities on loan and pays its off through his monthly wages but cannot help himself and his friends in starting a business of their own instead of being in wage slavery. Fourthly, what good is the great Indian family system if parents drive their children to suicide because of some stupid exam in some stupid course in a stupid education system ? Lastly, how dare this girl's college's management "counsel her to abandon the unethical practice of copying in the exam" when the entire education system is unethical !

@Bravo6ix, take note why Socialist and Communism-desiring societies make education free.

@Sharma Ji, you were disgusted by the killing of a dog in China but will you express disgust at the murder of humans by the Indian socio-economic system ?

@xeuss, this suicided girl, Bhavya, was a colleague of Indian Burqa Girl Muskan. Will Muskan take up the issue of Bhavya's tragic death, actually murder by the system, in the same passionate and angry way as she took up the frivolous issue of being allowed to wear burqa ? Or will Muskan find it too demanding to speak of Bhavya's suicide-murder because it is an issue that requires revolutionary change to India's socio-economic system and Muskan is not a light-year close to being a revolutionary and an intellectual ?

@Joe Shearer @DrJekyll @Naofumi @KedarT @vishwambhar @Goenitz @Bilal9 @Vapnope @N.Siddiqui
 
Click to expand...
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,550
148
41,974
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:

Caught copying in exam, college girl jumps to death in Bengaluru

The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her


H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • MAR 05 2022, 23:53 IST
  • UPDATED: MAR 06 2022, 06:38 IST

Representative image. Credit: iStock Images


A 19-year-old B Com student allegedly killed herself by jumping from the terrace of a paying guest accommodation near Domlur bridge on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavya S, a resident of Murugeshpalya and a native of the Kolar district. Though her parents said she ended her life as she was debarred by her college for copying in an exam, the police said the college clarified that they had not debarred her.

Jeevan Bima Nagar police said that Bhavya, who was doing her first-year B.Com at Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, was caught copying in her semester examination around 2 pm on Friday. The invigilator informed the management and stopped Bhavya from writing the exam.
On her way back home, Bhavya called her sister over the phone and informed her that she planned to end her life as she was debarred by the college. She then alighted from a BMTC bus near Domlur bridge, walked into paying guest accommodation and climbed to the fifth-floor terrace. She jumped from there around 4.30 pm. Passersby saw her lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

A senior officer said they gathered details about Bhavya based on her ID card. They contacted her parents and informed them about her death.

“We have not found a death note but a case of unnatural death has been registered based on her parents’ complaint,” the police said.

The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her. But the college management said they only stopped her from writing Friday’s exam and allowed her to appear for other subjects.

“We have recovered Bhavya’s mobile phone and are ascertaining whether there is any other reason behind her act,” the officer added.

Bhavya also sent a WhatsApp message to her sister Divya in which she mentioned how her parents took care of all her needs and during the Covid-19 infection. Bhavya’s father works as labourer with a private firm.

The college spokesperson to DH, “The girl was caught copying in the language subject examination on Friday. We took her to the college counsellor and counselled her for more than two hours.”

“During counselling, we made it clear that she can appear for the rest of the exams confidently and advised her not to indulge in unethical practices. She even apologised and requested us not to inform her parents,” the spokesperson said.

---

Jamahir's comment : So another human life murdered by the unscientific, non-empathetic and ruthless Indian education system which exists in the most Capitalist society in human history - India. Firstly, the Indian socio-economic system hasn't made such a human right as education free so the family / guardian has to cough up money to enter the student in the system so that puts so many unnecessary socio-economic dilemmas in the life of the guardians - what to sacrifice so that the student gets into the "education" system. Secondly, there are not enough educational institutes and those that exist have unevenly distributed teaching quality ( quality is loosely described here ) which two things creates a caste system among the institutes where the "higher quality" institute demands more money from the student to enter and more exam marks from the student's preceding grades as if the countless high-exam-marks-taking students in India in the last 75 of independent India have made India into a harmonious, advanced and evolved society and have 20 years ago established humanity's first settlement on Mars. :lol: Thirdly, because the guardians of the student stay in the same extremely Capitalist, dog-eat-dog socio-economic system of India, most of them get pressured by neighbors and relatives into another stupid and futile competition of whose children get the highest marks in exams in the most fashionable course ( computer engineering has been one in India for the last two decades ) and then another stupid competition after the so-called education years as to whose child / student gets into the the best and top-paying employment never mind if the student has other interests and wants to join another course or drop out to start a business, and never mind if a guardian-forced student in some "high paying" job remains in middle class who buys all his amenities on loan and pays its off through his monthly wages but cannot help himself and his friends in starting a business of their own instead of being in wage slavery. Fourthly, what good is the great Indian family system if parents drive their children to suicide because of some stupid exam in some stupid course in a stupid education system ? Lastly, how dare this girl's college's management "counsel her to abandon the unethical practice of copying in the exam" when the entire education system is unethical !

@Bravo6ix, take note why Socialist and Communism-desiring societies make education free.

@Sharma Ji, you were disgusted by the killing of a dog in China but will you express disgust at the murder of humans by the Indian socio-economic system ?

@xeuss, this suicided girl, Bhavya, was a colleague of Indian Burqa Girl Muskan. Will Muskan take up the issue of Bhavya's tragic death, actually murder by the system, in the same passionate and angry way as she took up the frivolous issue of being allowed to wear burqa ? Or will Muskan find it too demanding to speak of Bhavya's suicide-murder because it is an issue that requires revolutionary change to India's socio-economic system and Muskan is not a light-year close to being a revolutionary and an intellectual ?

@Joe Shearer @DrJekyll @Naofumi @KedarT @vishwambhar @Goenitz @Bilal9 @Vapnope @N.Siddiqui
Click to expand...
The Phoenicians who settled in Carthage used to sacrifice their infants to Baal, in terrible mass sacrifices. We haven't progressed very much in 2,400 years.

One of the reasons why the brilliant Ben Zachariah was chased out of Presidency and finally landed up in Germany is because he wanted to give his students an open book exam, that they could answer at home, if they wanted.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
490
2
1,048
Country
India
Location
India
More than capitalist system, it is our misplaced disciplinarian mindset that is at fault. Some schools and colleges can be very punitive with such violations, but unfortunately this strictness only affects the meek. The bullies and potential trouble makers of the future don't care a rats *** about it.

Even parents who mete out disproportionate punishment to their children for failing / being caught cheating will rarely confront real criminals or fight for overall implementation of rule of law. Own children are soft targets for their own frustrations. This is a cultural issue more than that of economic system.

Also I believe as a country we should be moving towards open book exams and more emphasis on projects.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,549
17
21,640
Country
India
Location
India
Joe Shearer said:
The Phoenicians who settled in Carthage used to sacrifice their infants to Baal, in terrible mass sacrifices. We haven't progressed very much in 2,400 years.
Click to expand...

Yes we haven't progressed much. :sad:

Joe Shearer said:
One of the reasons why the brilliant Ben Zachariah was chased out of Presidency and finally landed up in Germany is because he wanted to give his students an open book exam, that they could answer at home, if they wanted.
Click to expand...

Answering at home was a good start because it would have been no different than tinkering in a computer lab with help of present assistants because after all the intention of the institute should be to enable the student to learn, to be educated.

DrJekyll said:
More than capitalist system, it is our misplaced disciplinarian mindset that is at fault. Some schools and colleges can be very punitive with such violations, but unfortunately this strictness only affects the meek. The bullies and potential trouble makers of the future don't care a rats *** about it.

Even parents who mete out disproportionate punishment to their children for failing / being caught cheating will rarely confront real criminals or fight for overall implementation of rule of law. Own children are soft targets for their own frustrations. This is a cultural issue more than that of economic system.
Click to expand...

Though you wrote wonderfully about the behavior of the parents and the bullies I still say that at system level India's Capitalism has a lot to do with students suiciding and taking up wrong courses despite being under psychological torture and then taking up ridiculous employments just to bring bread and butter which in any case should have been the duty of the system to provide but in Capitalist societies like India doesn't.

DrJekyll said:
Also I believe as a country we should be moving towards open book exams and more emphasis on projects.
Click to expand...

Agreed.
 
B

Bravo6ix

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 27, 2020
36
0
50
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:

Caught copying in exam, college girl jumps to death in Bengaluru

The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her


H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • MAR 05 2022, 23:53 IST
  • UPDATED: MAR 06 2022, 06:38 IST

Representative image. Credit: iStock Images


A 19-year-old B Com student allegedly killed herself by jumping from the terrace of a paying guest accommodation near Domlur bridge on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavya S, a resident of Murugeshpalya and a native of the Kolar district. Though her parents said she ended her life as she was debarred by her college for copying in an exam, the police said the college clarified that they had not debarred her.

Jeevan Bima Nagar police said that Bhavya, who was doing her first-year B.Com at Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, was caught copying in her semester examination around 2 pm on Friday. The invigilator informed the management and stopped Bhavya from writing the exam.
On her way back home, Bhavya called her sister over the phone and informed her that she planned to end her life as she was debarred by the college. She then alighted from a BMTC bus near Domlur bridge, walked into paying guest accommodation and climbed to the fifth-floor terrace. She jumped from there around 4.30 pm. Passersby saw her lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

A senior officer said they gathered details about Bhavya based on her ID card. They contacted her parents and informed them about her death.

“We have not found a death note but a case of unnatural death has been registered based on her parents’ complaint,” the police said.

The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her. But the college management said they only stopped her from writing Friday’s exam and allowed her to appear for other subjects.

“We have recovered Bhavya’s mobile phone and are ascertaining whether there is any other reason behind her act,” the officer added.

Bhavya also sent a WhatsApp message to her sister Divya in which she mentioned how her parents took care of all her needs and during the Covid-19 infection. Bhavya’s father works as labourer with a private firm.

The college spokesperson to DH, “The girl was caught copying in the language subject examination on Friday. We took her to the college counsellor and counselled her for more than two hours.”

“During counselling, we made it clear that she can appear for the rest of the exams confidently and advised her not to indulge in unethical practices. She even apologised and requested us not to inform her parents,” the spokesperson said.

---

Jamahir's comment : So another human life murdered by the unscientific, non-empathetic and ruthless Indian education system which exists in the most Capitalist society in human history - India. Firstly, the Indian socio-economic system hasn't made such a human right as education free so the family / guardian has to cough up money to enter the student in the system so that puts so many unnecessary socio-economic dilemmas in the life of the guardians - what to sacrifice so that the student gets into the "education" system. Secondly, there are not enough educational institutes and those that exist have unevenly distributed teaching quality ( quality is loosely described here ) which two things creates a caste system among the institutes where the "higher quality" institute demands more money from the student to enter and more exam marks from the student's preceding grades as if the countless high-exam-marks-taking students in India in the last 75 of independent India have made India into a harmonious, advanced and evolved society and have 20 years ago established humanity's first settlement on Mars. :lol: Thirdly, because the guardians of the student stay in the same extremely Capitalist, dog-eat-dog socio-economic system of India, most of them get pressured by neighbors and relatives into another stupid and futile competition of whose children get the highest marks in exams in the most fashionable course ( computer engineering has been one in India for the last two decades ) and then another stupid competition after the so-called education years as to whose child / student gets into the the best and top-paying employment never mind if the student has other interests and wants to join another course or drop out to start a business, and never mind if a guardian-forced student in some "high paying" job remains in middle class who buys all his amenities on loan and pays its off through his monthly wages but cannot help himself and his friends in starting a business of their own instead of being in wage slavery. Fourthly, what good is the great Indian family system if parents drive their children to suicide because of some stupid exam in some stupid course in a stupid education system ? Lastly, how dare this girl's college's management "counsel her to abandon the unethical practice of copying in the exam" when the entire education system is unethical !

@Bravo6ix, take note why Socialist and Communism-desiring societies make education free.

@Sharma Ji, you were disgusted by the killing of a dog in China but will you express disgust at the murder of humans by the Indian socio-economic system ?

@xeuss, this suicided girl, Bhavya, was a colleague of Indian Burqa Girl Muskan. Will Muskan take up the issue of Bhavya's tragic death, actually murder by the system, in the same passionate and angry way as she took up the frivolous issue of being allowed to wear burqa ? Or will Muskan find it too demanding to speak of Bhavya's suicide-murder because it is an issue that requires revolutionary change to India's socio-economic system and Muskan is not a light-year close to being a revolutionary and an intellectual ?

@Joe Shearer @DrJekyll @Naofumi @KedarT @vishwambhar @Goenitz @Bilal9 @Vapnope @N.Siddiqui
Click to expand...
Nothing to do with communism and socialism
Education for the poor needs to be funded by the rich which the exact purpose of Zakat
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
490
2
1,048
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
Though you wrote wonderfully about the behavior of the parents and the bullies I still say that at system level India's Capitalism has a lot to do with students suiciding and taking up wrong courses despite being under psychological torture and then taking up ridiculous employments just to bring bread and butter which in any case should have been the duty of the system to provide but in Capitalist societies like India doesn't.
Click to expand...

Capitalism does play a role in the competitive mindset, but I won't call it the main cause. People have aspirations, they may indulge in comparisons regardless of peer/parental pressure and may generally suffer from low self esteem. Also please remember that there is rarely a single trigger for suicide. It is possible she was suffering from various kinds of pressure, possibly unrelated to financial matters. It is a vast subject on its own.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jamahir
India - Dalit cook sacked in Uttarakhand after upper caste students refuse to eat food prepared by her
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
jamahir
India - student suicide by one aspiring to write a major exam
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
jamahir
jamahir
Windjammer
In 21st Century, India is Mahan !
Replies
6
Views
381
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Maira La
Muslim girls wearing Hijab barred from classes at Indian college
45 46 47 48 49 50
Replies
743
Views
17K
Rollno21
Rollno21
GamoAccu
Indian Father, brother arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl
Replies
6
Views
411
Maira La
Maira La

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom