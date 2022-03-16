India - Yet another Indian student suicides because of an exam

Joe Shearer said: The Phoenicians who settled in Carthage used to sacrifice their infants to Baal, in terrible mass sacrifices. We haven't progressed very much in 2,400 years. Click to expand...

Joe Shearer said: One of the reasons why the brilliant Ben Zachariah was chased out of Presidency and finally landed up in Germany is because he wanted to give his students an open book exam, that they could answer at home, if they wanted.

DrJekyll said: More than capitalist system, it is our misplaced disciplinarian mindset that is at fault. Some schools and colleges can be very punitive with such violations, but unfortunately this strictness only affects the meek. The bullies and potential trouble makers of the future don't care a rats *** about it.



Even parents who mete out disproportionate punishment to their children for failing / being caught cheating will rarely confront real criminals or fight for overall implementation of rule of law. Own children are soft targets for their own frustrations. This is a cultural issue more than that of economic system.

DrJekyll said: Also I believe as a country we should be moving towards open book exams and more emphasis on projects.

Yes we haven't progressed much.Answering at home was a good start because it would have been no different than tinkering in a computer lab with help of present assistants because after all the intention of the institute should be to enable the student to learn, to beThough you wrote wonderfully about the behavior of the parents and the bullies I still say that at system level India's Capitalism has a lot to do with students suiciding and taking up wrong courses despite being under psychological torture and then taking up ridiculous employments just to bring bread and butter which in any case should have been the duty of the system to provide but in Capitalist societies like India doesn't.Agreed.