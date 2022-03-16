India - Yet another Indian student suicides because of an exam

Caught copying in exam, college girl jumps to death in Bengaluru
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
- MAR 05 2022, 23:53 IST
- UPDATED: MAR 06 2022, 06:38 IST
A 19-year-old B Com student allegedly killed herself by jumping from the terrace of a paying guest accommodation near Domlur bridge on Friday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Bhavya S, a resident of Murugeshpalya and a native of the Kolar district. Though her parents said she ended her life as she was debarred by her college for copying in an exam, the police said the college clarified that they had not debarred her.
Jeevan Bima Nagar police said that Bhavya, who was doing her first-year B.Com at Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, was caught copying in her semester examination around 2 pm on Friday. The invigilator informed the management and stopped Bhavya from writing the exam.
On her way back home, Bhavya called her sister over the phone and informed her that she planned to end her life as she was debarred by the college. She then alighted from a BMTC bus near Domlur bridge, walked into paying guest accommodation and climbed to the fifth-floor terrace. She jumped from there around 4.30 pm. Passersby saw her lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.
A senior officer said they gathered details about Bhavya based on her ID card. They contacted her parents and informed them about her death.
“We have not found a death note but a case of unnatural death has been registered based on her parents’ complaint,” the police said.
The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her. But the college management said they only stopped her from writing Friday’s exam and allowed her to appear for other subjects.
“We have recovered Bhavya’s mobile phone and are ascertaining whether there is any other reason behind her act,” the officer added.
Bhavya also sent a WhatsApp message to her sister Divya in which she mentioned how her parents took care of all her needs and during the Covid-19 infection. Bhavya’s father works as labourer with a private firm.
The college spokesperson to DH, “The girl was caught copying in the language subject examination on Friday. We took her to the college counsellor and counselled her for more than two hours.”
“During counselling, we made it clear that she can appear for the rest of the exams confidently and advised her not to indulge in unethical practices. She even apologised and requested us not to inform her parents,” the spokesperson said.
Jamahir's comment : So another human life murdered by the unscientific, non-empathetic and ruthless Indian education system which exists in the most Capitalist society in human history - India. Firstly, the Indian socio-economic system hasn't made such a human right as education free so the family / guardian has to cough up money to enter the student in the system so that puts so many unnecessary socio-economic dilemmas in the life of the guardians - what to sacrifice so that the student gets into the "education" system. Secondly, there are not enough educational institutes and those that exist have unevenly distributed teaching quality ( quality is loosely described here ) which two things creates a caste system among the institutes where the "higher quality" institute demands more money from the student to enter and more exam marks from the student's preceding grades as if the countless high-exam-marks-taking students in India in the last 75 of independent India have made India into a harmonious, advanced and evolved society and have 20 years ago established humanity's first settlement on Mars. Thirdly, because the guardians of the student stay in the same extremely Capitalist, dog-eat-dog socio-economic system of India, most of them get pressured by neighbors and relatives into another stupid and futile competition of whose children get the highest marks in exams in the most fashionable course ( computer engineering has been one in India for the last two decades ) and then another stupid competition after the so-called education years as to whose child / student gets into the the best and top-paying employment never mind if the student has other interests and wants to join another course or drop out to start a business, and never mind if a guardian-forced student in some "high paying" job remains in middle class who buys all his amenities on loan and pays its off through his monthly wages but cannot help himself and his friends in starting a business of their own instead of being in wage slavery. Fourthly, what good is the great Indian family system if parents drive their children to suicide because of some stupid exam in some stupid course in a stupid education system ? Lastly, how dare this girl's college's management "counsel her to abandon the unethical practice of copying in the exam" when the entire education system is unethical !
