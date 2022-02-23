India wouldn't buy MQ 9 Reaper HALE UCAV from US

India will not buy MQ 9 Reaper ; 3 Billion Dollars deal on hold amid over "make in India" push.This is good news for Pakistan Navy.It will take India more than 8 years to make anything comparable to Reaper let alone successfully operationalize it.If our UAV development continued with good pace,we will definitely be able to field our own HALE strike UCAV against India in 2028-2032 time frame.So i think this is good news.Reaper could also have posed great threat to our defense systems though it is not stealthy but afterall it has very small RCS.