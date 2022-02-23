What's new

India wouldn't buy MQ 9 Reaper HALE UCAV from US

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
872
0
957
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

India will not buy MQ 9 Reaper ; 3 Billion Dollars deal on hold amid over "make in India" push.

This is good news for Pakistan Navy.It will take India more than 8 years to make anything comparable to Reaper let alone successfully operationalize it.If our UAV development continued with good pace,we will definitely be able to field our own HALE strike UCAV against India in 2028-2032 time frame.


So i think this is good news.Reaper could also have posed great threat to our defense systems though it is not stealthy but afterall it has very small RCS.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sudarshan
RAJNATH SINGH-LED DAC TO FINALISE DEAL TO BUY 30 U.S. MADE MQ-9 REAPER DRONES
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
Yasser76
Yasser76
INDIAPOSITIVE
India will buy 30 armed drones worth $3 billion from US under major defence deal
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
MMM-E
MMM-E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India Acquiring Six Predator b(MQ-9 Reaper) armed drones on Emergency Basis
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
4K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
GamoAccu
  • Locked
Pakistan ‘Races Ahead’ Of India In Drone Technology; Is 4th Country To Deploy UCAVs In Combat Ops
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
vi-va
Desperate For Armed Drones, Why Did India ‘Outrightly Reject’ American MQ-9 Reaper Drones?
Replies
0
Views
601
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom